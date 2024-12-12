IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant 39 runs shy of joining MS Dhoni in elite list, chases historic individual record

Remember Rishabh Pant's unbeaten innings at the Gabba in Brisbane from 2021? Pant's 89 not out not only helped India break the Gabba jinx but also helped the visitors win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) under toughest of circumstances. Three years later, Pant will again enter Gabba with a similar kind of responsibility on his shoulders.

In 2021, India were coming after winning one, losing one and drawing one of the first three Tests. At the Gabba, Pant's unbeaten knock helped India register a series-clinching three wicket win. The situation is similar this time, but with a greater significance, despite both teams locked at 1-1 after the first two games.

With the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot at stake, India need to win the remaining three Tests against Australia to qualify for their third consecutive summit clash without depending on others. A slip-up in Brisbane will jeopardise India's chances.

From that game till today, a lot has happened in Pant's life. He survived a near-fatal car accident, spent 14 months in rehabilitation, returned to cricket with IPL 2024, was part of the T20 World Cup winning team, and scored 100 on his Test return. Pant also bagged a whopping ₹27 crore pay-cheque in the IPL 2025 auction.

One of the consistent batters for India after Yashasvi Jaiswal in recent times, the onus will be on Pant again to deliver in Brisbane. Additionally, the southpaw also has a few records to break at the Gabba as he chases MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani.

List of records Rishabh Pant can break in Brisbane Rishabh Pant has effected 38 dismissals against Australia in Australia so far. Two more dismissals would make him the first Indian wicketkeeper to effect 40 dismissals against Australia in Australia and fifth overall to reach the feat behind Wasim Bari (55), Alan Knott (51), Bob Taylor (44) and Jeff Dujon (43).

Rishabh Pant has scored 711 runs against Australia as a wicketkeeper-batter. He needs 39 more runs to become the third Indian keeper-batter to score 750 plus runs against Australia after MS Dhoni (990) and Syed Kirmani (756). It would also make him the first wicketkeeper-batter to score 750 runs against Australia in Australia.

Notably, Pant has never played against Australia at home or at neutral venues.