On DAY 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia, India's Nitish Reddy created history by scoring his first international ton at number 8.

With this achievement, he also became the third youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant to score a century on Australian soil and also the highest scorer.

His century arrived at time when India were struggling against Australia and needed a batter to stabilise the innings. Along with Washington Sundar, Reddy kept the momentum going on for India and helped India reach 358/9 on DAY 3 stumps.

Though Reddy scored 105 unbeaten runs in 176 deliveries, his half-century and the fashion in which he celebrated it, has become the news.

Reddy chose the iconic 'Pushpa' style to celebrate his half-century, showing he would not back down.

Following his half-century, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and wrote, “flower nahi, fire hai” in hindi.

It added, "Nitish Kumar Reddy brings up his maiden 50 in Test cricket and unleashes the iconic celebration."

Here's the tweet:

Nitish's unbelievable knock in the ongoing match is not being appreciated by the BCCI but also by many fans, experts, and former greats of the game.

Nitish's Father breaks down: With Nitish Nitish clearing his front leg and lofted Boland over the mid-on fielder for a boundary, it created a record by becoming the third youngest Indian on Australian soil to hit a century.

Before the Indian pacer all-rounder could reach the milestone, his father – standing in the first row of the MCG stand – was constantly praying to God.

After his century, his father was seen in tears and celebrating at the stands. Speaking to former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist Mutyala said it's a special day for India and his entire family.