Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team is all set to face Pat Cummins-led Australia for the fourth Test match from December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

With both the teams have one won Test match each – India winning the Perth Test by 295 runs and Australia at Adelaide Oval by 10 wickets, and the third Test at Gabba drawn, the fourth Test at MCG will decide the fate of the series.

Among other things, not only is the series at stake for India, but it would also decide whether India will participate in the World Test Championship finals, which will be played in June.

What the WTC points say? According to the ICC points tally, South Africa is leading in the points tally (points percentage system), with 63.33 points in 10 Tests they played in the WTC cycle. They won 6 matches, lost 3 and drew 1.

Australia remains in second place with 58.89 PTC, having won 9 out of 15 Tests played, lost 4, and drawn 2.

On the contrary, India slipped to third in the WTC ranking with 55.88 PTC. In the current WTC cycle, India played 17 Tests, winning 9, losing 6, and drawing 2.

Ashwin's absence: The sudden announcement of India's off-spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin retirement from international cricket after the Gabba Test has created a void for the selection team.

Not only finding his replacement would be a challenge, but whom to include in the squad will definitely be a headache for the India's head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Virat Kohli's dismal performance: Among the various concerns, one of the vital ones is India star batter Virat Kohli's dismal performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In three Tests, he could only score a century in the second innings at Perth. While in 5 innings at BGT 2024-25, Kohli 126 runs.

Will Rohit step down as Indian skipper? Rohit, who missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child, has scored 3, 6, and 10 in the three innings that he has played on this tour.

According to cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, if Rohit fails to make a mark at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground, he won't wait for the selectors to make the call.

When and where to watch? The India vs Australia's 4th Test match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground from 26-30 December and will kick off at 5:00 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 4:30 AM IST.