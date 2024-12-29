Jasprit Bumrah completes 200 Test wickets with Travis Head dismissal, becomes first bowler in history to…

Jasprit Bumrah has become the fastest Indian bowler to take 200 wickets in Test cricket, joining teammate Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom reached the milestone in 44 Test matches. Bumrah claimed his 200th wicket when he dismissed Travis Head (1) in the third innings of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Melbourne.

Jasprit Bumrah creates history with 200th wicket: Jasprit Bumrah has also become the first bowler in Test history to nab 200 or more wickets with an average under 20. Bumrah broke the record of West Indies great Joel Garner, who reached the milestone with an average of 20.34.

Fastest bowler to 200 wickets: Bumrah also went past Mohammed Shami to become the fastest Indian bowler, in terms of balls bowled, to get to 200th wicket mark. Shami had reached the landmark off his 9896th ball while Bumrah reached there in just his 8484th delivery. He has also become the 4th fastest bowler in the world to 200 wickets, behind just Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.

Fastest bowler to 200 wickets (balls bowled)

Waqar Younis: 7725 balls

Dale Steyn: 7848 balls

Kagiso Rabada: 8153 balls

Jasprit Bumrah: 8484 balls

Bumrah wickets in BGT 2024: Jasprit Bumrah has been the star performer for India in all four matches so far. The veteran pacer has been handed the ball in some of the most challenging circumstances and has yet to disappoint the captain in this series.

In the four matches so far, Bumrah has taken 29 wickets at an average of 12.34, with his best figures of 6/76 coming in Brisbane. The 31-year-old is just 3 wickets behind Harbhajan Singh's record for most wickets in a BGT series. Harbhajan took 32 wickets at an average of 17.03 when Australia toured India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2000/01.