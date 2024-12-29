Veteran Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was visibly shaken after a no-ball drama in the final over of the day denied him his 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In the final over of day 4, Bumrah bowled an out-swinging delivery to Nathan Lyon, who was caught at slip. However, the umpire soon ruled that it was a no-ball and the decision was overturned.

Bumrah, who had been the pick of the Indian bowlers earlier in the day and had already taken 4 wickets, was naturally left with a dejected look on his face and holding his head. Nathan Lyon's wicket was significant for two reasons: firstly, it was the 13th five-wicket haul in Test match cricket for the pacer, who reached 200 wickets today. Secondly, the last-wicket partnership of Lyon and Boland had already frustrated India enough on the day after adding 55 runs together to extend the lead to 333 runs.

Bumrah will have to comeback on Day 5 of the match in a bid to break the partnership of Lyon and Bolland while also taking his 13th five wicket haul in Test cricket.

Bumrah stands a class above rest in BGT 2024: Jasprit Bumrah has been at the top of his game in this Border Gavaskar Trophy since the first match, when he narrowly missed out on a 10-wicket haul to help his team to a big win. In the current series, Bumrah has taken 29 wickets at an average of 13.24 and an economy rate of 2.72.