Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Sanjay Manjrekar compares Nitish Reddy with Ravi Shastri; here’s WHY

Despite criticising the selectors for sending Nitish Reddy at number 8 and not at number 6 against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test, former Indian cricketer and ace commentator Sanjay Manjrekar compared India's pacer all-rounder with legendary cricketer and former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri.

At a time when Nitish Reddy was close to hitting his maiden Test century, batting alongside Washington Sundar, Manjrekar shared a cricket record and compared Nitish Reddy with Ravi Shastri.

From the commentary box, Manjrekar stated that he remembers that Ravi Shastri started his career and used to bat for India at number 9. But after over 10 matches he was opening for the team and ‘same can take place with Nitish Reddy’.

Advertisement

Reddy, who arrived on the crease following Rishabh Pant's dismissal at 191/6, kept his calm composure intact and made an astounding eight partnership of 127 runs with Washington Sundar.

the Andhra Pradesh all-rounder, at 21 years and 216 days, became the third-youngest Indian to score a maiden Test century on Australian soil. Sachin Tendulkar (18 years and 256 days in 1992) and Rishabh Pant (21 years and 92 days, 2019) are the only two younger Indian players to have scored maiden hundreds in Australia.

Advertisement

Also Read | Virat Kohli abused by Aussie crowd with derogatory words at MCG; watch his reply

Stats wise, the only two players have scored centuries batting at No. 8 or lower younger than Reddy - Abul Hasan (20 years and 108 days) and Ajay Ratra (20 years and 150 days).

Manjrekar on Nitish Reddy: Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar questioned his place in the team, saying that it's too early to consider him an all-rounder.

While discussing India's possible playing X, ahead of the ongoing Test in Melbourne, Manjrekar said to ESPNcricinfo, “See, there is no doubting the potential he has and how good he has played. But, can we get 120 from somebody who bats at no. 8. He is clearly not a bowler who can get you a seven wicket haul like Shardul Thakur. Is he, at this stage good enough to be pushed up the order and played as pure batter by dropping someone out of form? Then you can add an extra bowler. His bowling is not good enough to play him as a bowling all-rounder. It is too early to consider him as a batting all-rounder.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit to retire after Aus Test series? BIG claim as Agarkar reaches Melbourne

But in reply, PUMA Cricket took a dig at Manjrekar and shared a picture of Reddy 'shushing' during an official photoshoot with them.

Advertisement

On DAY 4 of the Boxing Day Test, Nitish Reddy, who scored 105 on DAY 3, will open with Mohammed Siraj. India still trail by 116 runs.