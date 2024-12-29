IND vs AUS 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal drops 3 catches on Day 4, Rohit Sharma loses his cool | VIDEO

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a tough time during day 4 of the India vs Australia 4th Test in Melbourne. After trailing by 105 runs in the first innings, Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj breathed fire down the necks of Aussie batters in Melbourne today. However, Jaiswal dropped three catches during which drew a sharp reaction from captain Rohit Sharma.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 3 dropped catches: Jaiswal's first dropped catch came during the third over of the match when he was standing in leg fully during the balling of Jasprit Bumrah. An delivery came off Usman Khwaja's bat which Jaiswal was unable to hold on to. Even the commentators agreed that this was perhaps the toughest of the three chances.

The second dropped catch was off Marnus Labuschagne during Akash Deep's bowling. The ball carried to Jaiswal in slips for an easy catch but it was also not caught, forcing captain Rohit Sharma to throw his hands in the air in frustration.

Rohit's reaction, however, was not perceived well by commentators who said this was not the right body language for the captain given that no player wants to drop a catch.

One of the commentators said (via Hindustan Times), “Not the right body language from the captain. You are the one to have to send the message of calm and support. No one means to drop a catch. He is going to feel bad enough for putting the catch down...but you don't need to see that as a young player,”

