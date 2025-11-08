IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain turn villain in India's quest for series victory at Gabba?

Rain might hamper India's quest for a series win on Australian soil when both sides face off in the fifth and final T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. After the first match in Canberra was abandoned due to rain, the next three matches went uninterrupted by rain in Melbourne, Hobart and Queensland. India are leading the series 2-1.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just a few months away, a series win over Australia will serve as a confidence booster for Suryakumar Yadav's men. Even if India lose the fifth T20I, it won't lose the series. Australia, on the other hand, will be aiming to prevent a series defeat at home.

According to Accuweather.com, the weather will remain cloudy throughout with a possibility of a light shower around 1:06 PM IST (5:36 PM Brisbane time). There also chances of thunderstorms late in the evening, which is quiet normal at this point of time in Brisbane.

During the day, there is a 55% probability if rain along with 33% thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 27 degrees. The rain probability rises to 79% in the evening with 93% humidity.

Brisbane weather forecast during the day on November 8.

Going by the Accuweather forecast, the series-decider might get interrupted due to rain. However, in the worst-case scenario, the match will be washed out if the showers continue. If that happens, India will take the series.

Earlier, in the series, the first T20I at the Manuka Oval was abandoned due to rain. After a delayed start, India were sent to bat first and started on a disappointing note with Abhishek Sharma perishing early. But it was Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who took India to 97/1 in 9.4 overs when the rain gods opened up.

Meanwhile, India once again lost the toss on the tour as Australia opted to bowl first after winning the toss. While the home team went unchanged, India made one change with Rinku Singh replacing birthday boy Tilak Varma.

India vs Australia 5th T20I playing XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah