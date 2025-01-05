IND vs AUS 5th Test: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Jasprit Bumrah-less India pace attack, says ‘no excuses at this level’

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar minced no words for the Indian pace attack who leaked unnecessary runs in the fourth innings of the fifth Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Defending 162 runs and with no Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowled a host of wayward wide deliveries as the hosts raced to 30 runs in the third over.

Although India bounced back with three quick wickets, but it was too late as the likes of Siraj and Krishna struggled to find the perfect line and length initially.

Unhappy at India conceding extras while defending a small total, Gavaskar was clearly unhappy. “Initially, Siraj’s line was good, but then he gave away too many extras. 15 extras in total is unacceptable," the former India captain said on-air.

"At this level, bowlers should be able to control the no balls, and there’s no excuse for that. Professional cricketers should never bowl no balls. Extras, especially no balls and wides, can make the difference between winning and losing. The bowlers got a bit too excited, maybe trying to bowl faster, but they should focus on consistency,” he added.

Prasidh Krishna impresses at SCG Meanwhile, in the absence of Bumrah, Krishna rose to the party. The lanky pacer, playing his first match of the tour, dismissed the likes of Sam Konstas, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, but that didn't help as the total was too less to defend for India.