IND vs AUS 5th Test: When and where to watch Live action on Day 2? Streaming details, start time and more

The fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy is underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Team India will be led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, with Rohit Sharma dropping out due to poor form in recent matches.

Skipper Bumrah won the toss on day one and elected to bat first, but India's batsmen once again failed to find their rhythm as they were bowled out for just 185 runs. Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah took the only wicket of the day, that of Usman Khawaja, with the last ball of the first day to keep his team in the game.

Advertisement

More than the wickets or the runs, it was an altercation between Australian opener Sam Konstas and the Indian captain that dominated the first day's play. The heated exchange between the two players gave ammunition to the Indian camp as all 11 players looked united to take on the Australian challenge.

Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker in the BGT 2025, came into action quickly on Day 2 to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne. Later, a fiery spell from pacer Mohammed Siraj saw Australia lose the crucial wickets of Travis Head and Sam Konstas in the space of an over to reduce the home side to 39/4.

Advertisement

A 57-run partnership between Steve Smith and debutant Beau Webster later brought the Aussies back into the contest. However, Prasidh Krishna broke Australia's momentum at the stroke of lunch when he claimed the wicket of Steve Smith.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 5th Test Live? The live broadcast of the India vs Australia 5th Test began at 5:50am India time. It is being broadcasted live on the Star Sports network. Meanwhile, the live stream of the contest can also be watched by navigating to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Advertisement

India and Australia Playing XI: India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.