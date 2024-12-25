Australia have named their playing XI for the fourth Test against India in Melbourne. The Kangaroos have made 2 major changes to their side, with Scott Boland replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood, while Sam Konstas comes in at the top of the order after Nathan McSweeney was dropped from the squad.

Travis Head's injury: Soon after the third Test match in Brisbane there were reports that explosive Aussie batter Travis Head has suffered an injury and may not be fit for the Melbourne Test. However, skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that Head is ‘ready to go’ and will play the upcoming Test match.

"Trav's good to go, he will play. He just ticked off some final things today and yesterday. But no worries about injury with Trav. He will go into the game fully fit," Cummins said on Head's injury

"I do not think you will see too much management of him throughout the game. He just kind of plays as is. Maybe around fielding, if he is a bit uncomfortable, we will (manage him), but he is fully fit," the Australian skipper added