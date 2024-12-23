IND vs AUS, BGT 2024-25: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian to join Indian team ahead of Boxing Day Test in Melbourne - Report

The Indian team management has reportedly called Tanush Kotian to join the senior team in Australia for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), according to reports.

Although the BCCI has yet to issue a press release on the development, the news of Kotian's call-up comes just a week after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement.

Based on a Sportstar report, Kotian, who has been one of the best off-spinners off late, will leave for Australia on Tuesday. The 26-year-old, who bowls off-spin and is a right-handed batter, was with the Mumbai team in Ahmedabad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kotian was part of the India A team that toured Australia ahead of the BGT. He has played a crucial role in Mumbai's stellar run this season, delivering with the ball, especially with his ability to deliver under pressure. He was part of the Mumbai team that recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, and the Irani Trophy.

So far, Kotian has played 33 first-class games, picking up 101 wickets at an average of averaging 25.70 and also scored 1,525 runs. In fact, in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Kotian was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his 502 runs and 29 wickets in 10 matches.