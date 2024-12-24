IND vs AUS BGT 2024: Tanush Kotian chosen over Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel; Rohit Sharma reveals reason

After Ashwin's retirement, Tanush Kotian was chosen for the Indian squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Captain Rohit Sharma highlighted Kotian's recent Australian performance and readiness as factors in his selection over more experienced players.

Updated24 Dec 2024, 03:21 PM IST
India’s coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and captain Rohit Sharma chat in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 24, 2024, ahead of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India starting December 26. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--(AFP)

With Ravichandran Ashwin calling it quits on his international career, Indian team management had to rush in to find a spinner to take his spot in the Indian squad for the remaining matches of Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 37 year old was replaced in the squad with a fellow off-spinner Tanush Kotian ahead of other key players including Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has now clarified why Kotian was picked over some of the more experienced players. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said, “Tanush Kotian played here in Australia played a month back. Kuldeep I don't think he has a visa and he is not 100% fit. Axar has a baby recently. Tanush is ready, we really want a back up in case we need two spinners here or Sydney. Tanush has shown what he's capable of,”

Who is Tanush Kotian? 

Kotian bowls off-spin and is a right-handed batter, was with the Mumbai team in Ahmedabad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kotian was a part of the India A team that toured Australia ahead of the BGT. Kotian has played a crucial role in Mumbai's stellar run this season, delivering with the ball, especially with his ability to deliver under pressure. He was a part of the Mumbai team that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, Ranji Trophy 2023-24 and the Irani Trophy.

So far, Kotian has played 33 first-class games, picking up 101 wickets at an average of averaging 25.70 and also scored 1525 runs. In fact, in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Kotian was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament for his 502 runs and 29 wickets in 10 matches.

 

