IND vs AUS BGT 2024: Tanush Kotian chosen over Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel; Rohit Sharma reveals reason

With Ravichandran Ashwin calling it quits on his international career, Indian team management had to rush in to find a spinner to take his spot in the Indian squad for the remaining matches of Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 37 year old was replaced in the squad with a fellow off-spinner Tanush Kotian ahead of other key players including Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has now clarified why Kotian was picked over some of the more experienced players. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said, “Tanush Kotian played here in Australia played a month back. Kuldeep I don't think he has a visa and he is not 100% fit. Axar has a baby recently. Tanush is ready, we really want a back up in case we need two spinners here or Sydney. Tanush has shown what he's capable of,”

Who is Tanush Kotian? Kotian bowls off-spin and is a right-handed batter, was with the Mumbai team in Ahmedabad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kotian was a part of the India A team that toured Australia ahead of the BGT. Kotian has played a crucial role in Mumbai's stellar run this season, delivering with the ball, especially with his ability to deliver under pressure. He was a part of the Mumbai team that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, Ranji Trophy 2023-24 and the Irani Trophy.

