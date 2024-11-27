IND vs AUS BGT: Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Team India for Perth Test win, says, ‘Despite bias commentary…’

  • Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Team India for their 295-run victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India made a remarkable comeback after a series whitewash against New Zealand.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 09:13 AM IST
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan waves at fans (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan waves at fans (PTI Photo)

IND vs AUS BGT: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has extended his congratulations to Team India for their impressive victory over Australia in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth’s Optus Stadium. India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs at Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

Also Read | IPL: Ponting buys 8 overseas players for PBKS, here’s how Australian media react

Taking to Tumblr blog, the senior Bachchan wrote, “Bias commentary के बावजूद, ठोक दिया Australia को cricket में (Despite the bias in commentary, Team India thrashed Australia in cricket)."

In the same post, he also congratulated the Jaipur Pink Panthers which is owned by his son Abhishek Bachchan, for their victory against Puneri Paltan at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. “Jaipur Pink Panthers ने हरा दिया Puneri Paltan को, जो की एक बहुत ही, एक बहुत ही सक्षम और ज़ोरदार Team टीम है पुणे की (The Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan, a very capable and formidable Pune team)."

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Team India

In the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

 

Also Read | Gambhir returns home after India’s BGT victory in Perth; to miss warm-up game

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

IND vs AUS 1st Test highlights

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

 

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s special praise for Anushka Sharma after 30th Test century | Watch

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 09:13 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs AUS BGT: Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Team India for Perth Test win, says, ‘Despite bias commentary…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    455.65
    10:37 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.9 (4.09%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    306.00
    10:37 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    8.2 (2.75%)

    NTPC share price

    368.90
    10:37 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    7.25 (2%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    136.10
    10:37 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.9 (-0.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mastek share price

    3,297.00
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    66.9 (2.07%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,209.00
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    11.65 (0.97%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    548.30
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    2.05 (0.38%)

    Wipro share price

    588.65
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,642.30
    10:34 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.4 (-3.72%)

    Granules India share price

    576.90
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -18.9 (-3.17%)

    Elgi Equipments share price

    635.25
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -18.55 (-2.84%)

    EPL share price

    266.15
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.5 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Quess Corp share price

    705.00
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    53 (8.13%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,633.90
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    92.8 (6.02%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,091.00
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    58.75 (5.69%)

    KEI Industries share price

    4,299.10
    10:35 AM | 27 NOV 2024
    228.4 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.