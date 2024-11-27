IND vs AUS BGT: Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Team India for Perth Test win, says, ‘Despite bias commentary…’

IND vs AUS BGT: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has extended his congratulations to Team India for their impressive victory over Australia in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth’s Optus Stadium. India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs at Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

Taking to Tumblr blog, the senior Bachchan wrote, “Bias commentary के बावजूद, ठोक दिया Australia को cricket में (Despite the bias in commentary, Team India thrashed Australia in cricket)."

In the same post, he also congratulated the Jaipur Pink Panthers which is owned by his son Abhishek Bachchan, for their victory against Puneri Paltan at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. “Jaipur Pink Panthers ने हरा दिया Puneri Paltan को, जो की एक बहुत ही, एक बहुत ही सक्षम और ज़ोरदार Team टीम है पुणे की (The Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan, a very capable and formidable Pune team)."

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Team India

In the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

IND vs AUS 1st Test highlights In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.