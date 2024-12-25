India are back at one of their favourite Australian venues when they take on Australia in the high-octane fourth Test on Thursday (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). India the remained undefeated in Melbourne in Tests since the 2014 series. In fact, in the last three Tests India played at this venue, the visitors won two of them by a huge margin while drawing one.
Going by the statistics, India have played at the MCG 14 times in Tests, winning four and losing eight. Two Tests ended in a draw. Interestingly, India last nine Tests on this ground have been Boxing Day matches. However, India will go with much confidence on Thursday, having won both their games on last two occasions by 137 runs (in 2018-19) and eight wickets (2020-21).
|Teams
|Winner
|Margin
|Date
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|233 runs
|January 1 - 1948
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|innings & 177 runs
|February 6 - 1948
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|innings & 4 runs
|December 30 - 1967
|India vs Australia
|India
|222 runs
|December 30 - 1977
|India vs Australia
|India
|59 runs
|February 7 - 1981
|India vs Australia
|Draw
|-
|December 26 - 1985
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|8 wickets
|December 26 - 1991
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|180 runs
|December 26 - 1999
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|9 wickets
|December 26 - 2003
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|337 runs
|December 26 - 2007
|India vs Australia
|Australia
|122 runs
|December 26 - 2011
|India vs Australia
|Draw
|-
|December 26 - 2014
|India vs Australia
|India
|137 runs
|December 26 - 2018
|India vs Australia
|India
|8 wickets
|December 26 - 2021
So far, the series is locked at 1-1 after three Tests. While India won the first game in Perth by 295 runs, Australia bounced back in second with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide. The third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw with rain playing a big role.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only players from the current batch to be in the top five of the most runs and most wickets among Indians at the MCG.
Kohli sits third in the list of most run-getters in Melbourne among Indians with 316 runs from three matches, including a 169 that came in 2014 in losing cause. Sachin Tendulkar (449) and Ajinkya Rahane (369) are ahead of Kohli.
In bowling, Bumrah shares the top spot with legendary Anil Kumble with 15 wickets at MCG. Recently-retired Ravichandran Ashwin is second with 14 wickets.
