India are back at one of their favourite Australian venues when they take on Australia in the high-octane fourth Test on Thursday (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). India the remained undefeated in Melbourne in Tests since the 2014 series. In fact, in the last three Tests India played at this venue, the visitors won two of them by a huge margin while drawing one.

Going by the statistics, India have played at the MCG 14 times in Tests, winning four and losing eight. Two Tests ended in a draw. Interestingly, India last nine Tests on this ground have been Boxing Day matches. However, India will go with much confidence on Thursday, having won both their games on last two occasions by 137 runs (in 2018-19) and eight wickets (2020-21).

India vs Australia Test records at MCG

Teams Winner Margin Date India vs Australia Australia 233 runs January 1 - 1948 India vs Australia Australia innings & 177 runs February 6 - 1948 India vs Australia Australia innings & 4 runs December 30 - 1967 India vs Australia India 222 runs December 30 - 1977 India vs Australia India 59 runs February 7 - 1981 India vs Australia Draw - December 26 - 1985 India vs Australia Australia 8 wickets December 26 - 1991 India vs Australia Australia 180 runs December 26 - 1999 India vs Australia Australia 9 wickets December 26 - 2003 India vs Australia Australia 337 runs December 26 - 2007 India vs Australia Australia 122 runs December 26 - 2011 India vs Australia Draw - December 26 - 2014 India vs Australia India 137 runs December 26 - 2018 India vs Australia India 8 wickets December 26 - 2021

So far, the series is locked at 1-1 after three Tests. While India won the first game in Perth by 295 runs, Australia bounced back in second with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide. The third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw with rain playing a big role.

Who is India's highest run-getter at MCG? Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only players from the current batch to be in the top five of the most runs and most wickets among Indians at the MCG.

Kohli sits third in the list of most run-getters in Melbourne among Indians with 316 runs from three matches, including a 169 that came in 2014 in losing cause. Sachin Tendulkar (449) and Ajinkya Rahane (369) are ahead of Kohli.