IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: India’s record at MCG; Who is IND’s highest run-scorer, top wicket-taker in Melbourne

India have played 14 Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, winning just four and losing eight. Two matches ended in a draw.  

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Dec 2024, 02:30 PM IST
India have dominated Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the previous two Test matches. (HT_PRINT)

India are back at one of their favourite Australian venues when they take on Australia in the high-octane fourth Test on Thursday (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). India the remained undefeated in Melbourne in Tests since the 2014 series. In fact, in the last three Tests India played at this venue, the visitors won two of them by a huge margin while drawing one.   

Going by the statistics, India have played at the MCG 14 times in Tests, winning four and losing eight. Two Tests ended in a draw. Interestingly, India last nine Tests on this ground have been Boxing Day matches. However, India will go with much confidence on Thursday, having won both their games on last two occasions by 137 runs (in 2018-19) and eight wickets (2020-21). 

India vs Australia Test records at MCG

TeamsWinnerMarginDate
India vs AustraliaAustralia233 runsJanuary 1 - 1948
India vs AustraliaAustraliainnings & 177 runsFebruary 6 - 1948
India vs AustraliaAustraliainnings & 4 runsDecember 30 - 1967
India vs AustraliaIndia222 runsDecember 30 - 1977
India vs AustraliaIndia59 runsFebruary 7 - 1981
India vs AustraliaDraw-December 26 - 1985
India vs AustraliaAustralia8 wicketsDecember 26 - 1991
India vs AustraliaAustralia180 runsDecember 26 - 1999
India vs AustraliaAustralia9 wicketsDecember 26 - 2003
India vs AustraliaAustralia337 runsDecember 26 - 2007
India vs AustraliaAustralia122 runsDecember 26 - 2011
India vs AustraliaDraw-December 26 - 2014
India vs AustraliaIndia137 runsDecember 26 - 2018
India vs AustraliaIndia8 wicketsDecember 26 - 2021

So far, the series is locked at 1-1 after three Tests. While India won the first game in Perth by 295 runs, Australia bounced back in second with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide. The third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw with rain playing a big role.

Who is India's highest run-getter at MCG?

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only players from the current batch to be in the top five of the most runs and most wickets among Indians at the MCG.

Kohli sits third in the list of most run-getters in Melbourne among Indians with 316 runs from three matches, including a 169 that came in 2014 in losing cause. Sachin Tendulkar (449) and Ajinkya Rahane (369) are ahead of Kohli.

Who is India's highest wicket-taker at MCG?

In bowling, Bumrah shares the top spot with legendary Anil Kumble with 15 wickets at MCG. Recently-retired Ravichandran Ashwin is second with 14 wickets.

First Published:25 Dec 2024, 02:30 PM IST
