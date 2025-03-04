IND vs AUS: India is contesting against Australia on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia Captain Steve Smith won the toss against the Indian cricket team and decided to take up batting against the South Asian nation.

According to the live cricket score data, Australia has scored 205 runs with the loss of 6 wickets so far in 37.3 overs on Tuesday. India is yet to bat, as Australia decided to bat in the first innings.

India vs Australia Viewership Today's India vs Australia match is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, and as of the first innings, more than 24.2 crore (242 million) people are streaming the live cricket match on the entertainment platform.

According to multiple media reports, the last India vs Australia match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series gained 19.25 crore (192.5 million) viewers breaking previous records. According to a Business Standard report, this rise was 76 per cent higher in reach and 160 per cent higher in growth compared to earlier levels.

In the last match, India vs New Zealand, the viewership crossed over 40 crore (400 million) as India defeated New Zealand with a margin of 44 runs on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Before the New Zealand match, the India vs Pakistan match broke records, clocking in at over 60.2 crore (602 million) viewers when India defeated its archrival cricket team, Pakistan, after putting the team all-out at 241 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Jio Hotstar Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.