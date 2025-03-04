IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership surges over 24.2 crore as Australia bats

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, after winning the toss, decided to bat first and has currently scored 205 runs from 37.3 overs with the loss of 6 wickets on Tuesday. Viewership on Jio Hotstar surged to over 24.2 crore people for the 

Updated4 Mar 2025, 05:07 PM IST
IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Indian captain Rohit Sharma shakes hands with Australia’s Steve Smith during the toss as the island nation decided to bat first.(Reuters)

IND vs AUS: India is contesting against Australia on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia Captain Steve Smith won the toss against the Indian cricket team and decided to take up batting against the South Asian nation.

According to the live cricket score data, Australia has scored 205 runs with the loss of 6 wickets so far in 37.3 overs on Tuesday. India is yet to bat, as Australia decided to bat in the first innings. 

India vs Australia Viewership

Today's India vs Australia match is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, and as of the first innings, more than 24.2 crore (242 million) people are streaming the live cricket match on the entertainment platform.

According to multiple media reports, the last India vs Australia match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series gained 19.25 crore (192.5 million) viewers breaking previous records. According to a Business Standard report, this rise was 76 per cent higher in reach and 160 per cent higher in growth compared to earlier levels. 

In the last match, India vs New Zealand, the viewership crossed over 40 crore (400 million) as India defeated New Zealand with a margin of 44 runs on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Before the New Zealand match, the India vs Pakistan match broke records, clocking in at over 60.2 crore (602 million) viewers when India defeated its archrival cricket team, Pakistan, after putting the team all-out at 241 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. 

Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.

The Jio Hotstar subscription with the ad-supported plans starts at 149 for three months and 499 for a year. The premium plans start at 299 for a month, then 499 for a three-month plan, and 1,499 for an annual plan. These premium plans do not support having advertisements during the shows, programs or live telecasts, hence the premium pricing.

First Published:4 Mar 2025, 05:07 PM IST
