IND vs AUS: Complete list of records broken after Jasprit Bumrah’s India start BGT campaign with Perth win

India triumphed over Australia by 295 runs in the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Perth, becoming the first team to win at Octus Stadium. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah shone with 8 wickets, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli broke multiple records.

Published25 Nov 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah took 8 wickets in India vs Australia 1st Test
Jasprit Bumrah took 8 wickets in India vs Australia 1st Test(AFP)

India has had a magical start to the Border Gavaskar Trophy as they defeated Australia in Perth by 295 runs. The victory is even more significant given that the team was missing the services of regular captain Rohit Sharma and middle order batter Shubman Gill. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah led from the front, taking 8 wickets across the 2 innings and making a huge impact in both innings of the match. 

List of records broken after India vs Australia 1st Test: 

1) India first team to beat the Aussies at Octus stadium 

India have become the first team to defeat Australia at the Perth's new Octus Stadium. In the four matches played at Octus so far, Aussies had defeated India, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan so far.

2) India secure biggest win in terms of runs in Australia: 

The 295 run victory at Octus stadium is India's biggest victory, in terms of Australia, in a Test match in Australia. The last biggest victory was secured by Team India at Melbourne by 222 runs in 1977. Virat Kohli led India had also secured a victory by 137 runs in 2018. 

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Sunil Gavaskar 

With his century in the Perth Test, Jaiswal (161) equalled the record for players to score a century in their first match in Australia. Apart from Jaiswal, two other Indians have scored centuries in their first match in Australia, namely Motganhalli Jaisimha (1968) and Sunil Gavaskar (1977).

Jaiswal also surpassed Gautam Gambhir's record for most runs in Test cricket in a calendar year by an Indian left-hander. Gambhir had scored 1,134 runs in 2008, while Jaiswal has scored 1,156 runs so far this year.

4) Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar:

Virat Kohli (7) has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (6) as the Indian batsman with the most number of Test centuries against Australia in Australia. Across formats, Kohli (10) has also set the record for most centuries by a visiting batsman in Australia.

 

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs AUS: Complete list of records broken after Jasprit Bumrah’s India start BGT campaign with Perth win

