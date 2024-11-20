IND vs AUS: Devdutt Padikkal set to play first Test in Perth after Team India include Karnataka batter in main squad

The chances of Devdutt Padikkal featuring in the Indian playing XI in the first Test against Australia in Perth got higher after the Karnataka batter was included in the main squad on Wednesday, according to reports. Meanwhile, Yash Dayal has been added as a travelling reserve. Both Padikkal and Dayal were a part of India A squad that played two unofficial Tests against Australia A.

Although an official communication is yet to be made by the BCCI, the left-hander is all set to occupy the No.3 slot in the playing XI after Shubman Gill was ruled out of the first Test following a thumb injury while training a couple of days ago.

Padikkal was one of few Indian batters who stood tall against the Australia A bowlers in Melbourne. After a poor performance in the first innings of the first unofficial Test, it was the duo of Padikkal and Sai Sudarshan who provided some resistance against the hosts.

Although Padikkal missed on a well-deserved hundred by 12 runs, the southpaw's composure and confidence during his stay at the crease impressed the support staff. Padikkal's inclusion also means Abhimanyu Easwaran will have to wait for his maiden Test cap.

With regular captain Rohit Sharma also missing from the first Test due to a paternity leave, it was speculated Easwaran might be handed his debut cap in Perth. But the Bengal batter's struggle against the moving deliveries cost him a place in the playing XI.

As it looks now, KL Rahul is set to open the batting for India with Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by Padikkal and Kohli at No.3 and 4. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel complete India's top six.

India’s updated squad for the BGT: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.