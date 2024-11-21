IND vs AUS: Does Jasprit Bumrah hint at Mohammed Shami return in BGT? India captain says ’you might see...’

India's stand-in-captain Jasprit Bumrah hinted at Mohammed Shami's return in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) which starts on Friday. With regular captain Rohit Sharma unavailable due to a paternity leave, vice-captain Bumrah has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the side in Perth in the first Test. Rohit will be back before the start of the second Test.

Shami, who was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup last year, has been sidelined from cricket for almost an year due to an ankle injury. He underwent a surgery before starting his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Bengal pacer recently returned to action in the Ranji Trophy, taking seven wickets across both innings, en route to his side's victory against Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the eve of the first Test against Australia, Bumrah advocated that the management is keeping a close touch with the veteran India pacer. "Shami has been an integral part and the management is keeping a close eye.

“If everything goes well, you might see him here as well,” Bumrah told reporters. There has been several reports of Shami being flown to Australia in the middle of BGT. With Bumrah putting his words now, one can hope it happens which will further strengthen India's pacer attack.

No baggage from New Zealand series India are coming into the series after being whitewashed 0-3 by New Zealand at home. Bumrah said the Indian team will start from zero and do not carry any baggage of the previous series.

“When you win you start from zero but when you lose, then also you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from New Zealand series but those were different conditions and our results here have been different," he said.

Notably this will be the second time Bumrah is leading India in a Test match. The 30-year-old stated the responsibility is an 'honour' and will lead in his own style.

“It is an honour. I have my own style. Virat (Kohli) was different, Rohit was different. and I have my own way. It is a privilege. I don't take it as a position. I love taking responsibility,” he added.

Bumrah also said that the team has finalised its playing XI although he will reveal it only at the toss. “We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match,” the skipper said.