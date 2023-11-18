India can lose World Cup only through...: Yuvraj Singh's big warning to Rohit Sharma's team ahead of final
Yuvraj Singh praises India's performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 and believes they will only lose if they make mistakes. He also acknowledges Australia's ability to handle pressure.
Lauding team India's performance throughout the ICC World Cup 2023, Yuvraj Singh noted that Rohit Sharma and team is likely to showcase another brilliant performance in the finals and the question of losing the tournament comes only if they make too many mistakes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message