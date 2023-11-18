Lauding team India's performance throughout the ICC World Cup 2023, Yuvraj Singh noted that Rohit Sharma and team is likely to showcase another brilliant performance in the finals and the question of losing the tournament comes only if they make too many mistakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to Sports Today, Yuvraj said, "Given how India's graph has been in the World Cup, I don't think they will perform badly. The only way India can lose this World Cup is through their mistakes. I feel they are high on confidence at the moment.

"Australia dominated the 2003 World Cup and although we played well and reached the final, Australia dominated us. This time, I feel India have dominated the tournament. Australia will need to play their best cricket in the final, or else they have no chance against India."

Yuvraj, however, noted that Australia is not a team that you can take lightly.

"Australia know how to handle pressure. They have won the World Cup so many times. Even in the semifinal against South Africa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc showed great composure as batters even when their specialist batters were all out. They win big matches because they have that big match temperament," he added

How India dominated the tournament India dominated the tournament, undefeated in all matches with exceptional performances in fielding and batting. Despite a momentary challenge in the semi-final against New Zealand, India's imposing 397/4 secured a convincing 70-run victory.

After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

The team will face final showdown with Pat Cummins' Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. With Australia regaining momentum, the clash promises an intense battle for the coveted championship on Sunday.

