IND vs AUS: India get Mohammed Shami boost in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bengal pacer to play in Melbourne, Sydney Tests

In a huge boost for the Indian team, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is set to play in the final two Test matches in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The veteran speedster, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup last year, was sidelined due to an ankle injury for a long period of time, before returning to competitive cricket with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

He took seven wickets, including a four-fer, against Madhya Pradesh on his return in the Ranji Trophy. Since then there has been no looking back for the fast bowler. Notably, his fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA)'s medical team is a ‘matter of formality’.

With the Brisbane Test, which starts on December 14, could be a race for time for Shami, the 34-year-old is certain to make the playing XI in the Boxing Day Test, starting on December 26.

"Shami's India kit has already been dispatched to Australia. He will complete Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 assignment and then leave," a source close to Shami was quoted as saying to PTI.

Shami could have gotten back in the India team against New Zealand at home, but a swelling in the knee delayed his return. With the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament (SMAT) knockouts happening in Bengaluru, it is expected that the NCA medical team head Dr Nitin Patel and Strength and Conditioning trainer Nishant Bordoloi would be able to assess Shami after Bengal finish their SMAT campaign.

"Shami will be playing the pre-quarter final for us against Chandigarh. He will join us in Bengaluru by tomorrow. However, I am not sure if he will be available if we qualify for quarters or go the distance. Guess he will be fit and available for last two Australia Tests," Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said.

Mohammed Shami bowled 43 overs on return On his return, Shami bowled 43 overs against Madhya Pradesh in Indore and has already played seven T20 games in SMAT in a span of 13 days. If he plays against Chandigarh, Shami will play eight games in 16 days. "He has already shed around six kilograms of body weight.

"Shami himself wanted to play fair amount of domestic cricket and inform NCA how his body reacts," Shukla, who played for India in a single ODI said. As things stand, India are staring at defeat in the ongoing day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide.

