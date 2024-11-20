IND vs AUS: India’s record at Perth’s Optus stadium; what happened when Virat Kohli’s men played at WA venue last time

India's go into the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium on November 22 with a point to prove as the fast and bouncy pitches will offer a stern test to the visiting batters. One of the newest additions to Australia's sporting database in 2018, the Optus Stadium, often known as Perth Stadium, has earned a reputation in a short span of time as the venue that often demands the best from both batters and bowlers.

The venue has proved to be a happy hunting ground for Australia so far as the hosts have won all the four Test matches. As far as India are concerned, the visitors played only one Test in 2018, which was a part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), in a losing cause. It was the same Test match that marked as the debut game of this venue six years back.

How India fared at Optus Stadium? Hosting the second game of the 2018-19 series, Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss. Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marcus Harris struck respective half-centuries before Ishant Sharma's four-wicket haul restricted the home side to 326 all out. For India, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets each.

India replied back with 283 in the first innings, that included Virat Kohli's fighting 123 and a half century from Ajinkya Rahane as remaining visiting batters surrendered in front of Nathan Lyon, who took a five-wicket haul.

The Indian bowlers were comparatively better in the second innings as Australia succumbed to Mohammed Shami's 6/56 and Jasprit Bumrah's 3/39, to be all out for 243, leaving India 287 runs to win.

However, pressure played a big part during India's chase in the fourth innings as the visitors were all out for just 140 to eventually lose the game by 146 runs.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh endorses Gavaskar’s call to appoint Bumrah as captain for BGT

How does India look before 1st Test in BGT 2024? Pressure will be on the Indians as they would be without captain Rohit Sharma and batter Shubman Gill in the first Test starting on November 22. While Rohit is currently on a paternity leave, Gill injured his thumb while fielding in training.