IND vs AUS: Huge setback for Australia ahead of pink-ball Test as Josh Hazlewood ruled out, check replacements

After going down 0-1 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Australia suffered an major setback ahead of the second Test in Adelaide as pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to a low-grade left side injury. The development was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Saturday.

Cricket Australia has named uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett in the main squad as replacements for the Adelaide Test. “Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the match with a low grade left side injury,” a Cricket Australia statement said.

"Hazlewood will remain with the group in Adelaide to prepare for the remainder of the series. Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been brought into the Australian men's squad for the second Test match against India in Adelaide.

"Abbott and Doggett join Beau Webster as squad additions for Adelaide," the release further added. Hazlewood was one of the positives for Australia in the first Test having taken five wickets.

While he took four wickets in the first innings, the right-hander managed just one in the second. Australia also have the option of bringing Scott Boland in the playing XI in Adelaide which is going to be a day-night Pink Ball Test match.

Boland is currently a part of the Prime Minister's XI which is slated to play India in a practice match. However, play on Day 1 has been suspended due to rain in Canberra.

Hazlewood against India in Pink Ball Tests Against India, Hazlewood has a great record in Pink Ball Tests. The 33-year-old took 5/8 when the visitors were bundled for 36 at the sae venue in the 2020-21 series. This is also the first time Hazlewood will miss a home Test against India.

Abbott and Doggett have been coming on the back of good efforts in the Sheffield Shield matches recently. Abbott had figures of 4/71 in 16 overs against Tasmania in his last Shield match, while Doggett had picked up a five-wicket haul against Western Australia, and now has 11 wickets in three Shield matches.

The pacer had also bagged his career-best figures of 6/15 in the A game against India A in McKay recently.

