Mohammed Siraj was back in the news in Adelaide after he gave Travis Head a fiery send-off on the second day of the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia. The incident occurred after Siraj dismissed Head for 140, demolishing the left-hander's stumps as the Australian innings neared its conclusion.

However, after the wicket was taken, the two players appeared to be involved in a heated exchange as Siraj apparently said a few words to give a proper send-off, which was reciprocated by Head. The drama didn't end there as the Adelaide crowd came out to support the Centurions and booed Siraj for his verbal exchange.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Siraj was seen having a word with the umpires, presumably to make them aware of the crowd's reaction.

Travis Head gives head-ache to Indians: Although Head was dismissed in the 82nd over of the match, much of the damage had been done by then as the Australians took more than a 100-run lead in the match. Head came to the crease at a time when the Aussies were looking uncomfortable, with the Indian bowlers taking early wickets on day two to send Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith back to the pavilion.

The conditions didn't faze Head, however, as he built a partnership with Marnus Labuschagne and then Alex Carey to reach his hundred off just 109 balls. The Aussies were eventually bowled out for 337, 157 runs ahead of India's first innings total of 180.

Netizens react to DSP Siraj getting booed: One user on X (formerly Twitter) probably summed up the emotions of Indian fans in the best possible way, writing, “Adelaide Crowd continuously booing Mohammed Siraj. Arrest them DSP saab.”