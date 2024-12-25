Australia have named their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against India, replacing Nathan McSweeney with debutant Sam Konstas. The 19-year-old will have his work cut out opening the batting alongside Usman Khwaja and facing the wrath of Jasprit Bumrah.

Ahead of his debut match, Cummins had a word of advice for the young player, telling him to just have fun and not overthink about the game too much. Notably, Cummins had also made his debut for Australia in 2011 when he was just 18. With Konstas in a similar situation, Cummins said he could relate with the young batter.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Cummins said, “I spent a bit of time wondering why I was there, how it happened so quickly. I just remember being really excited, and I think it’s similar to Sammy (Konstas) this week, there’s a level of naivety that you just want to go out and play like you do when you are a kid in the backyard. You just want to take the game on, have fun and not overthink it. So that’s the message to Sam.”

“In my debut, I remember trying to hit Dale Steyn over his head, and I just thought that made sense at the time. Now I look back, and it’s like, I would have been crucified if that didn’t come off.” the Australian captain added.

Scott Bolland replaces Josh Hazlewood: The only other change to Australia's squad for the fourth Test is the inclusion of Scott Boland in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood. Meanwhile, Cummins has also confirmed that Travis Head is fit enough to play in the Boxing Day Test.