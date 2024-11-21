IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins wary of Indian challenge in BGT, makes special mention for SRH teammate before Perth Test

Not winning a Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in the last 10 years doesn't bother Pat Cummins too much as the Australian captain welcomed the Indian challenge on Thursday ahead of the first Test in Perth. The last time Australia won a BGT was in 2014-15. Since then, India have dominated both at home and away. For a change, the BGT will be a five-Test affair for the first time this year. The first India vs Australia Test starts on Friday (November 22) at the Optus Stadium.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins stated there will always be pressure while playing at home. "Not pressure, there will always be pressure when you are playing at home. India are a talented side and it will be a good challenge. Not looking too far," said Cummins.

Having said that, Cummins also issued a warning to the opposition by saying the hosts are ready too. “It would be great to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India are a great side but we are prepared,” he added.

Interestingly, both Australia and India will be led by fast bowling captains, a rare view probably for the first time in several decades. While Cummins will lead Australia, India will be led by stand-in-captain Jasprit Bumrah as regular skipper Rohit Sharma is currently on a paternity leave.

Talking about the same, Cummins stated more fast bowling captains must evolve in international cricket. “It should happen more (pacers leading teams),” he said.

Pat Cummins on Nitish Reddy Meanwhile, the Australian skipper spoke highly of uncapped Indian Nitish Kumar Reddy. The duo has shared the same dressing room at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024. In fact, both were retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2025 auction.