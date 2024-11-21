IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins wary of Indian challenge in BGT, makes special mention for SRH teammate before Perth Test

Probably for the first time in Test cricket after many year two fast bowlers will be leading the teams While Pat Cummins will lead Australia, India are to be led by stand-in-captain Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Nov 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Australian captain Pat Cummins speaks during the pre-match press conference at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Australian captain Pat Cummins speaks during the pre-match press conference at the Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)

Not winning a Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in the last 10 years doesn't bother Pat Cummins too much as the Australian captain welcomed the Indian challenge on Thursday ahead of the first Test in Perth. The last time Australia won a BGT was in 2014-15. Since then, India have dominated both at home and away. For a change, the BGT will be a five-Test affair for the first time this year. The first India vs Australia Test starts on Friday (November 22) at the Optus Stadium.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins stated there will always be pressure while playing at home. "Not pressure, there will always be pressure when you are playing at home. India are a talented side and it will be a good challenge. Not looking too far," said Cummins.

Also Read | What are India’s major weaknesses ahead of 1st Test in BGT? ex-AUS star explains

Having said that, Cummins also issued a warning to the opposition by saying the hosts are ready too. “It would be great to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India are a great side but we are prepared,” he added.

Interestingly, both Australia and India will be led by fast bowling captains, a rare view probably for the first time in several decades. While Cummins will lead Australia, India will be led by stand-in-captain Jasprit Bumrah as regular skipper Rohit Sharma is currently on a paternity leave.

Also Read | Australian Media hails ‘India’s most exciting batter’ since Virat Kohli

Talking about the same, Cummins stated more fast bowling captains must evolve in international cricket. “It should happen more (pacers leading teams),” he said.

Pat Cummins on Nitish Reddy

Meanwhile, the Australian skipper spoke highly of uncapped Indian Nitish Kumar Reddy. The duo has shared the same dressing room at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024. In fact, both were retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2025 auction.

“He is an impressive youngster. Didn't bowl much for SRH. He can swing the ball and a really talented kid,” said Cummins on Reddy.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs AUS: Pat Cummins wary of Indian challenge in BGT, makes special mention for SRH teammate before Perth Test

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    447.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -76.55 (-14.61%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.20
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-2.22%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    460.65
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -88.95 (-16.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    676.40
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.7 (2.84%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    766.45
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    13.05 (1.73%)
    More from 52 Week High

    REC share price

    472.90
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -43.45 (-8.41%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    436.00
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -34.5 (-7.33%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Thermax share price

    4,369.90
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -261.8 (-5.65%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,525.00
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    359.1 (5.82%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,964.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    66.05 (3.48%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    64.15
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    1.8 (2.89%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    676.40
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.7 (2.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.