IND vs AUS: Ricky Ponting rips apart ‘lazy’ Rohit Sharma, questions India captain’s ’commitment’ after cheap dismissal

Former Australian captain questioned Rohit Sharma's commitment after the Indian captain's woeful run with the bat continued on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday on Day 2 of the fourth Test. Promoting himself up the order for the first time in this Test series, Rohit lasted only five balls before getting dismissed by Pat Cummins.

After missing the first Test due to the birth of his second child, Rohit left his opening slot to KL Rahul, who has been in top form in the series. The Indian skipper batted at No.6 in second and third Tests, but without success with scores of 3, 6 and 10.

At MCG, Cummins pitched the ball short of length outside off, which could have been left alone. Instead. the right-hander hopped on one leg and went for the pull. The ball got a thick edge for Scott Boland to take a simple catch.

Ponting, who has shared the same dressing room with Rohit at Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League, wasn't pleased with his former teammate's dismissal.

“That’s just a lazy, not switched on, not up for the moment type of shot. He’s been known as one of the best hookers and pullers of the ball since he made his debut, but that’s just not there," Ponting said on-air.

"It’s nothing. He’s not committed; not really looking to be aggressive, he’s just looking to tap it on the head. Might have held in the wicket, yes, it might have seamed away from him a fraction. But if you’re going to survive against this Australian attack, you’ve got to be switched on.

"You’ve got to be making good decisions. If you’re not, they’ll knock you over every time,” added Ponting.

Ravi Shastri questions Rohit Sharma's strategies Besides his lean patch with the bat, Rohit's captaincy acumen also came under severe criticism by former India cricketer Ravi Shastri. He left out Shubman Gill at MCG, replacing him with spinner Washington Sundar.

