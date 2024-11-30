The return of Rohit Sharma has put the Indian think-thank in a fix ahead of the second Test match against Australia, which starts on December 6 in Adelaide. The Indian captain missed the first Test match in Perth due to the birth of his second child. In the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and the pair stitched together a 200-plus stand in the second innings, en route to India 295-run win inside four days.

While Rahul couldn't do much in the first innings, the stylish right-hander played a perfect support to Jaiswal, who went on to score his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil. Cheteshwar Pujara, who was a part of India's previous two victorious tours of Australia, felt the opening combination shouldn't be tinkered.

According to Pujara, Rahul shouldn't bat no less than top three. "I think, for some reason if we can carry on with the same batting order, like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.

Not only Rohit, Shubman Gill, who also missed the first Test due to a thumb injury, is also likely to return in the playing XI. However, a call on Gill will be taken a couple of days before the game in Adelaide depending on his injury update. The second Test is a day-night affair.

In case, Rohit opens the innings, Rahul can come down at No.3 with Virat Kohli at No.4 and Gill at No.5. "If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat top of the order, because it suits his game really well.

"I hope we don't tinker around with that," added India's middle order mainstay until the last year. Pujara explained Gill's batting position down the order will help Rishabh Pant at No.6. Notably, Gill started in top two in Tests, but has been batting at No.3 in recent times.

"Ideally No. 5 (for Gill). Because it allows him to come in at a time, even if we lose two wickets early, he is someone who can negotiate the new ball," said Pujara.

“But if he walks in after, say, 25 or 30 overs, he can play his shots. He can play his natural game. And in case we lose the first three wickets early, Gill walks in and saves Rishabh Pant for the old ball,” he said.

Who will miss out if Rohit, Gill comes in? With Rohit and Gill coming in, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhuv Jurel is likely to make their way for the seniors. The second Test match between India and Australia starts on December 6.