Refraining from predicting Rohit Sharma's future, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed concern about the Indian skipper's current mental state in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Rohit has been out of form in Tests recently, with former cricketers already predicting his retirement if the Indian team fail to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Unlike others, Ganguly, a former India captain himself, didn't want to see too much into Rohit's future but admitted his poor form with the bat has hurt the national team in the BGT 2024-25.

“I don't know where Rohit is mentally. It is very difficult to comment right now,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to TV9 Bangla. "Rohit is not able to score runs. He played a loose shot in the first innings. There is a second innings here in Melbourne and two more innings in Sydney so he needs to play well. India will need Rohit to fire," added Ganguly.

After missing the first Test in Perth, Rohit returned to the playing XI from the second game in Adelaide. Since then, Rohit registered scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9. Even in the home series against New Zealand, Rohit fell cheaply. Notably, he managed just 150-plus in his last 15 Test innings.

With this kind of form, questions are being raised about Rohit's future, with Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Waugh critical. While Gavaskar said Rohit should quit Test cricket if he fails in Sydney as well, Waugh was of the view that the Indian captaincy baton should be passed on to Jasprit Bumrah after the final match in Sydney.

Also Read | Rohit to retire after Aus Test series? BIG claim as Agarkar reaches Melbourne