Sunil Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan hit out at on-field umpires after Australian batters repeatedly found running on MCG pitch

Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan criticised the role of on-field umpires on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Melbourne after the likes of Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne were found running on the pitch.

It came to light when India captain Rohit Sharma warned Labuschagne not to run on the pitch. Gavaskar and Pathan, both of whom are on commentating duties, questioned the umpires' role in the matter, thus pointing out the infringement.

Advertisement

“Rohit Sharma is telling Marnus Labuschagne to not run on the pitch…This is the job of umpire (to warn batters),” Pathan said. Soon, Gavaskar, pointed out that Konstas was guilty too.

Advertisement

“And Sam Konstas was doing the same. If you would’ve watched Sam Konstas, he was running on the pitch and nobody warned him," the legendary cricketer said. “…they (umpires) are just watching Rohit and Labuschagne having a chat. Look, the umpire is just watching."

Usually the batters run on the white strip, the pitch might get damaged if run on the protected area, thus in turn helping the bowler. If a team found guilty of committing the offense twice, the side can get slapped with a five-run penalty.

Advertisement

Also Read | Virat Kohli gets ICC punishment over Sam Konstas incident during Boxing Day Test

What does MCC Law state? According to the MCC law, the protected area is “that area of the pitch contained within a rectangle bounded at each end by imaginary lines parallel to the popping creases and 5 ft/1.52 m in front of each, and on the sides by imaginary lines, one each side of the imaginary line joining the centres of the two middle stumps, each parallel to it and 1 ft/30.48 cm from it."

Also the MCC Law 41.14 states, “It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause.”