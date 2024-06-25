IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: India locked horns against Australia in the T20 World Cup match 2024 at the Beausejour Stadium in St. Lucia on June 24. Indian captain Rohit Sharma led the team to the semi finals with his blistering 92. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlights of IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. During India's innings, Opener and Skipper Rohit Sharma showed an impressive performance as he scored 92 off 41 balls powered by 7 fours and 8 sixes, which led the team make a total of 205 with the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. made after he lost the toss. Speaking of other players, Virat Kohli failed to make an impact in the game as he was out on 0. Rishabh Pant scored 15 off 14 balls, Suryakumar Yadav scored 31 off 16 balls, Shivam Dube scored 28 off 22 balls. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten at 27 and 9 respectively.

Though India won yesterday's match, Australia did put up a tough fight. Travis Head scored an impressive 76 off 43 balls, hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes. David Warner was dismissed for 6, Mitchell Marsh contributed 37 off 28 balls, and Glenn Maxwell managed 20 off 12 balls. Indian bowlers effectively restricted Australia to 181 for 7.

Arshdeep Singh claimed 3 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the crucial Travis Head, while Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets and Axar Patel added 1 to his tally.

