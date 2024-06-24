IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma hits 92 off 41 balls; Sanjay Manjrekar says ‘selflessness…’; netizens react
T20 Word Cup: Rohit Sharma's blazing 92 runs off 41 balls took India's tally to 205 for five against Australia in their final Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup: Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and several others heaped praises on skipper Rohit Sharma's stellar performance in Group 1 Super Eight stage match of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Saint Lucia on Monday.