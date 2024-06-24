T20 World Cup: Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and several others heaped praises on skipper Rohit Sharma's stellar performance in Group 1 Super Eight stage match of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Saint Lucia on Monday.

Sharma, the hit-man, scored 92 runs off 41 balls. He struck as many as eight sixes and seven fours.

India posted an imposing 205 for five against Australia.

"What is Rohit Sharma’s greatest quality? Sure, there is that ability to play the big shots effortlessly, but above all, what I really admire is his selflessness as top order batter & leader," said Manjrekar as Rohit fell short of just eight runs to score a century.

Stating that we rave, rightly, about Rohit's pull shots, commentator Harsha Bhogle said, "But his driving over cover today has been among the best I have seen. Taking our breath away."

"What joy to see an innings like that from Rohit Sharma," said Bhogle.

He said he wants his team to play a certain kind of cricket and he has led by example, added the commentator.

"Great innings by our one and only hitman," said Yuvraj Singh.

Meanwhile, several social media users have reacted to Rohit's fantastic innings.

An X user, Mufaddal Vohra, wrote, "92 (41) with 7 fours and 8 sixes - unlucky to miss out on a very well deserved century against Australia. An innings of highest order, totally smacked Aussies for fun, the vintage Hitman on display. Thank you for the entertainment, Ro."

Sharing a photo of Rohit hitting 50 in 19 balls, another user said, "When my son will ask who was Rohit Sharma in future?, “I will show him this pic."

"He can easily score a hundred here, but no he won't stop playing his shots. That's his real quality. Unlike other batsmen who play for their average," said an X user reacting to Manjarekar's post.

"We are witnessing one of the greatest T20 ever....Hitman is back," said another user.

