IND VS AUS Test: Full Schedule, playing 11, venue, LIVE streaming and all you need to know about Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Border Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22, featuring India and Australia. Australia must win 4 out of 5 matches to qualify for the World Test Championship final, while key Indian players may face career decisions based on their performance in this high-stakes series.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Virat Kohli will likely play at his settled number 4 spot for BGT 2024
Virat Kohli will likely play at his settled number 4 spot for BGT 2024(INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

India and Australia are all set to lock horns for the much awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy from November 22. The bilateral Test series has become one of the most exciting clashes in world cricket after India defeated the Kangaroos on their home turf for two straight tours. This time around, though, the stakes are higher than before with the visitors requiring to win 4 out of 5 matches of BGT in order to make a place in the final of World Test Championship final.

Also Read | Virat, Gill look good in match simulation vs India A; injury scare for Rahul

Reports suggest that an underwhelming result in Australia could mean the end of Test careers of many of the senior players in the side including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. There could be reckoning in the waiting even for India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who could be limited to just the white ball format if the Men in Blue fail to live up to their hype.

Meanwhile, Kangaroos have been waiting for an opportunity to inflict the pain back on the Indians ever since the series defeat of 2022. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins will not make the mistake of unerestimating this slightly ageing Indian side with the Men in Blue showing time and again that they are at their best when their backs are against the walls.

India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy schedule:

India vs Australia, 1st Test: November 22-26, Perth

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide

India vs Australia, 3rd Test- December 14-18, Brisbane

India vs Australia, 4th Test - December 26-30, Melbourne

India vs Australia, 5th Test- January 2-7, Sydney

 

Also Read | Former Australia captain reveals India’s biggest problem ahead of BGT 2024

When and where to watch India vs Australia Test series?

The India vs Australia Test series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Futhermore, the 5 match series can also be live-streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

 

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test:

Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Will Rohit Sharma play India vs Australia 1st Test? 

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were recently blessed with a baby boy, increasing the chances of the veteran player making his way to Australia for BGT. However, with no confirmation in sight yet and only a few days left for the 1st Test match nothing certain can be said as of yet.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 03:38 PM IST
