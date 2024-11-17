IND VS AUS Test: Full Schedule, playing 11, venue, LIVE streaming and all you need to know about Border Gavaskar Trophy

India and Australia are all set to lock horns for the much awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy from November 22. The bilateral Test series has become one of the most exciting clashes in world cricket after India defeated the Kangaroos on their home turf for two straight tours. This time around, though, the stakes are higher than before with the visitors requiring to win 4 out of 5 matches of BGT in order to make a place in the final of World Test Championship final.
Reports suggest that an underwhelming result in Australia could mean the end of Test careers of many of the senior players in the side including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. There could be reckoning in the waiting even for India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who could be limited to just the white ball format if the Men in Blue fail to live up to their hype.
Meanwhile, Kangaroos have been waiting for an opportunity to inflict the pain back on the Indians ever since the series defeat of 2022. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins will not make the mistake of unerestimating this slightly ageing Indian side with the Men in Blue showing time and again that they are at their best when their backs are against the walls.
India vs Australia, 1st Test: November 22-26, Perth
India vs Australia, 2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide
India vs Australia, 3rd Test- December 14-18, Brisbane
India vs Australia, 4th Test - December 26-30, Melbourne
India vs Australia, 5th Test- January 2-7, Sydney
The India vs Australia Test series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Futhermore, the 5 match series can also be live-streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.
Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were recently blessed with a baby boy, increasing the chances of the veteran player making his way to Australia for BGT. However, with no confirmation in sight yet and only a few days left for the 1st Test match nothing certain can be said as of yet.