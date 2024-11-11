IND vs AUS Test: Rohit Sharma to stay back in India as first batch of Team India departs for Australia. Here is why

The first group of the Indian team left for Australia on Sunday night from Mumbai Airport ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, reports indicate that captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test and will not travel with the team. He is expected to remain in India for the birth of his second child, due next week. i.e in third week of November, India Today reported.

"Rohit Sharma won't travel with the team to Australia. There were suggestions he might travel but now he isn't. His wife's delivery is expected next week," India Today reported quoting sources.

After the conclusion of the New Zealand series, Rohit admitted that he is "not too sure" about being present in Perth on November 22 for the opening Test.

Sunil Gavaskar reaction on Rohit Sharma missing Test Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar had given a strong reaction on Sharma missing the test. While speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar spoke on the importance of the captain being present for the first Test match. He had further suggested that the selection committee should appoint Jasprit Bumrah as the captain and let Rohit Sharma participate as a player in the series.

On November 10, Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting too rooted for vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah to step up if skipper Rohit Sharma remains unavailable. Ponting said Bumrah has "always been the leader of the attack" can thrive both as a bowler and a captain during the match, expected to be a gruelling affair.

Jaiswal, Siraj and others leave for Australia Speedsters Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, all-rounder Washington Sundar, middle-order Sarfaraz Khan and star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar left for Australia on Sunday.

Border Gavaskar series After a home whitewash by New Zealand, the series holds extra importance due to the World Test Championship. The first Test begins in Perth on November 22

The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10 while the third Test will be played from December 14-18 in Brisbane. The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage while the fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.