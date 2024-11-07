IND vs AUS Test: Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma’s potential absence in 1st Test, says ‘you should go only as a player…’

  • IND vs AUS Test: Sunil Gavaskar urges India to appoint new captain on Rohit Sharma's potential absense, ‘you should go for this tour only as a player…’

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 10:02 AM IST
IND vs AUS Test: India's Captain Rohit Sharma (ANI Photo)
IND vs AUS Test: India’s Captain Rohit Sharma (ANI Photo)

With India set to lock horns against Australia in the upcoming Border - Gavaskar trophy, Sunil Gavaskar has issued a strong reaction as Indian captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to miss the first two Test match due to personal reasons. While speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar spoke on the importance of the captain being present for the first Test match. He further suggested that the selection committee should appoint Jasprit Bumrah as the captain and let Rohit Sharma participate as a player and not as captain in the series.

 

Also Read | ’Let me remind you of Rishabh Pant...’: Virat, Rohit get schooled by Kaif

"We have been reading that Rohit Sharma will not play in the first Test, perhaps he will not play in the second as well. If this is the case, then I say that, right now, the Indian selection committee should say that 'if you have to rest, rest, if there are personal reasons then look at them. But if you are missing two-thirds of the matches then you should go for this tour only as a player. We will make the vice-captain the captain of this tour'", he told Sports Tak.

 

Also Read | Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after BGT 2024, claims former IND star

He also mentioned that if India had won the New Zealand series, the situation would have been different. However, the former cricketer stressed the importance of having a captain in the beginning of the upcoming Australia series.

“The captain has to unite the team. If there is no captain in the beginning, it is better to make someone else the captain,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika to be parents again?

There have been reports that Rohit Sharma is set to miss the matches as he and his wife Ritika are set to be parents again. Commenting on Gavaskar's statement, Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch told ESPNcricinfo, “I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife is having a baby... that's such a beautiful moment... and you take all the time that you need in that regard.”

 

Also Read | Rohit Sharma promises ’something special’ vs Australia, says ’good opportunity…’

Earlier, Harsha Bhogle also hinted saying, “Plenty of word around Rohit Sharma going into the tour of Australia. He might miss the first Test, hearing that there might be a new addition in his family,” as quoted by BollywoodShaadis.com.

India vs Australia Test

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence on November 22 in Perth. The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the day-night format under the stadium lights. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test, to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising an exciting conclusion to the contest.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs AUS Test: Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma’s potential absence in 1st Test, says ‘you should go only as a player…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.45
    10:03 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.85 (1.2%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    299.20
    10:03 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.65 (-0.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.45
    10:03 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.2 (-0.14%)

    GAIL India share price

    215.00
    10:03 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    6.1 (2.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,422.05
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    452.2 (6.49%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    234.05
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    7.9 (3.49%)

    Federal Bank share price

    205.80
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1 (0.49%)

    Coforge share price

    7,837.60
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.5 (0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    979.85
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -95.45 (-8.88%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    659.00
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -49.25 (-6.95%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,768.20
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.55 (-5.88%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,683.60
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -85.35 (-4.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,057.20
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    81.7 (8.38%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,422.05
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    452.2 (6.49%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,747.95
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    83.15 (4.99%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,319.90
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    62.25 (4.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.