IND vs AUS: Travis turns out to be India’s Head-ache once again in Adelaide, fans say ‘nightmare for a reason’

Travis Head continued to be a thorn in India's neck as the Australian scored a brilliant hundred on Saturday in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Saturday in Adelaide. Be it the World Test Championship final or the ODI World Cup in 2023, Head has always proved to be a nemesis for the Indian cricket team across formats.

After scoring a fighting 89 in the first Test in Perth, which Australia lost by 295 runs, the southpaw once again took on the Indian pace attack, dispatching the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj all round the park for his eighth career hundred.

Coming in after the dismissal of Steve Smith, the middle-order batter picked up easy gaps to keep the hosts in the contest with a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket along with Marnus Labuschagne (64).

Although, Labuschagne departed, thanks to a brilliant catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully, Head continued at one end, reaching 53 not out when tea was called. Meanwhile, Head's consistency against India took the internet by storm with calling the Australian 'nightmare'.

“Almost every innings Travis Head is the hurdle for India..whether it’s ODI or a test match.. if he doesn’t get out quickly after the break, India can look forward to a decisive lead for Australia..Come on Bumrah & co,” an user wrote.

Some even compared Head's record against India to Virat Kohli's against Pakistan. “Travis Head to India is what Virat Kohli is to Pakistan,” wrote another. “TRAVIS HEAD - The Official best friend of India and nightmare too,” posted another user.

