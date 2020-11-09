India captain Virat Kohli will take paternity leave after first cricket test in Adelaide for upcoming India versus Australia Test Series, confirmed BCCI on Monday.

The Indian cricket board also informed that Rohit Sharma is added to the squad.

"In consultation with Rohit Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy," BCCI said in a statement.

Selection Committee added Sanju Samson as additional wicket-keeper to ODI squad, it added.

The opening batsmen and Mumbai Indians team's skipper, who was kept under BCCI watch after he picked up a hamstring injury, was recently said to be joining the team for Australia match later. But he will not be flying with the rest of the team on November 11. He will join them later with an eye on the Test series, according to news agency ANI.

The Indian cricket team is set to play four Tests against Australia which will be a part of the Test Championship and the winner gets one step closer to the final which is expected to be played at the historic Lord's in June 2021.

With India sitting at the top of the points table in the Test Championship and Australia second, it is expected to be a thrilling contest with the first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval. The second is the Boxing Day Test which will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The third Test will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 to 11 and the final Test at the Gabba from January 15 to 19.

The Indian team is set to leave for Australia from Dubai, where the Indian Premiere League quarterfinals are underway, on November 12 and will land in Sydney where they will be undergoing quarantine and will also train for the ODI series which gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground from November 27.

