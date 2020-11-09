With India sitting at the top of the points table in the Test Championship and Australia second, it is expected to be a thrilling contest with the first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval. The second is the Boxing Day Test which will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The third Test will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 to 11 and the final Test at the Gabba from January 15 to 19.