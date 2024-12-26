IND vs Aus: Virat Kohli’s heated exchange with Sam Konstas, young batting sensation in Melbourne | Watch video

India vs Australia: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli had a heated exchange of words with Sam Konstas, the young batting sensation who made his international debut for Australia at the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli vs Konstas in Australia | Watch Video The match video has been shared widely on social media. In it, former India captain Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas enter into a heated exchange after their shoulders collide during the change of over.

The exact discussion between the two cricketers is not known, but within seconds, another Australian cricketer and umpire intervened to cool down the matter.

India and Australia are competing against each other in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

Sam Konstas on Thursday etched his name on the history books as he made his international debut for Australia at the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Who is Sam Konstas? The twenty-year-old cricketer became the fourth youngest Test debutant for Australia on Thursday. Sam Konstas, opened the match with Usman Khawaja.

Konstas became the fourth youngest Test debutant for Australia on Thursday as he received his baggy green cap from former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor at the age of 19 years and 85 days.

Konstas gained recognition for his contribution to Australia's previous victories. He played a crucial role in Australia's ICC U19 World Cup 2024 triumph, scoring 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, including a century.

He also featured in a two-match series between Australia A and India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 92 runs in four innings, highlighted by a match-winning 73*.

