IND vs AUS: What are India’s major weaknesses ahead of first Test in BGT? Ex-Australian star explains

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckoned the absence of Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma (in the first Test) in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) will add a huge pressure on the Indian team ahead of the series opener in Perth on Friday. Shami, who started playing competitive cricket after almost an year earlier this month, wasn't named in the Indian squad for the BGT while Rohit is currently on paternity leave and will be available from the second Test next month.

One of the premier pacers for India, Shami was been in brilliant form before picking up an ankle injury after the ODI World Cup at home last year. Since, then, the Bengal pacer underwent a surgery and was under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“It's going to be a difficult series for India. I miss (Mohammed) Shami and think it's a big big loss,” Hogg told RevSportz. “They still have got plenty of talent in the bowling department but with that experience, especially on Australian conditions, I think that's going to be a bit of highlight, though they have won a Test match or two here, especially on the harder grounds without their big name players,” added the former Australian chinaman.

Shami returned to competitive cricket in Bengal's Ranji Trophy win over Madhya Pradesh, picking up seven wickets in the match. India still have a great bunch of pace line-up consisting Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. In fact, Siraj was India's highest wicket-taker when they toured Australia last time in 2020-21.

India will miss 'leader' Rohit in Perth To add more to India's woes, India will also not be getting Rohit as the skipper is on a paternity leave currently. Rohit became a father for the second time as his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby boy on November 15 in Mumbai.

Speaking on Rohit's absence, Hogg opined India will badly miss their leader on the field. “It's going to be a huge blow, simply because you need your leader there but when your leader hasn't been doing well and a few question marks on his form there, that just adds pressure to the playing group but also to Gautam Gambhir as well,” added the 53-year-old. Bumrah will lead India in the first Test in Perth.

Besides Rohit, India will also miss the services of Shubman Gill in the first Test after he injured his thumb during training a couple of days back. Despite not having two of the best in the format, India looks a formidable side that has both experience and youth.