IND vs AUS: Why Border-Gavaskar Trophy is important for both India and Australia?

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: It's a must-win situation for Indian team on their road to WTC final which will take place for 2025. India need a 4-0 win against Australia for a place in WTC final.  

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins (L) and India's captain Jasprit Bumrah pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Australia captain Pat Cummins (L) and India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)

Tunnels with big portraits of Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, Australian newspapers with front page dedicated to Virat Kohli along with headlines in Hindi - certainly the India vs Australia rivalry has become one of the greatest spectacles in modern-day cricket. It all started was back in 1947-48 when India visited Australia for the first time. Since then it was an one-sided dominance as Australia claimed the honours for the next three decades until the Indians stood tall at home in 1979.

The rivalry got a new name in 1996 when the both the cricketing boards decided to call it a Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), named after Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar - two of the legends in the game.

While Border played an influential role in Australia's transition in eighties, Gavaskar was clearly the first Indian batting superstar in Tests that made him the first batter to reach 10,000 Test runs. For a change, India have levelled the scores on the field in recent times, especially in the last two decades.

If India's come-from-behind win in the 2001 series at home, breaking Australia's world record streak of 16 consecutive wins, was the spark in the fire, their Perth Test victory in 2008 after the 'Monkeygate' scandal proved that they are no pushovers.

While Australia won the 2007-08 series 2-1, India enjoy a stellar 7-2 record in BGT since then, including a four consecutive series wins. The last time Australia won a BGT was in 2014-15.

Come Friday, the India vs Australia rivalry will once again write a new chapter in the cricketing history of both the countries. But unlike the previous years, stakes are high and different this time.

Why 2024-25 BGT is important for India?

For India, it's a do-or-die situation this time. Until the start of the New Zealand series at home, Rohit Sharma's India were clear favourites to qualify for their third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Kiwis completely turned the tables for India.

As things stand, India need to win by atleast a margin of 4-0 against Australia to make it to their third WTC final without relying on others. Winning 4-0 in Australia is next to impossible for any team in the world, especially against a pace attack which consists of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon.

India ae currently sitting second in the WTC points table with a PCT of 58.33. Australia are on top with 62.50 PCT. A 4-0 win over Australia will give India a PCT of 65.79 which would be enough to go through.

Why 2024-25 BGT is important for Australia?

Pride is at stake for Australia. They have not beaten India in the last four instances. It's debatable that Australia didn't had their full strength side the last time they hosted India. If the reigning champions can't do it this time despite having all the big names in the side, it will be nothing but shame on the hosts.

Pressure will definitely be on Australia, as admitted by captain Pat Cummins, especially because of the fact that they lost the last four Test series against India, including the two humiliating reverses on their own soil.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs AUS: Why Border-Gavaskar Trophy is important for both India and Australia?

