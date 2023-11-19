Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team while facing the Pat Cummins-led Australia at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November, appeared to face issues despite a long batting order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 50 overs, the Indian team could hardly manage to score 240 runs by losing all their wickets, as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa didn't let their hold loose.

Narendra Modi Stadium stats: The data for the stadium says that in 32 ODI matches played at the stadium, 17 matches were won by the team batting first, while 15 were won by the team which batted second. The average first innings total is 237, while the average second innings total is 208.

Lowest score defended at Narendra Modi Stadium: Stats say that the West Indies defended the lowest total of 196 runs against India at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Lowest total defended by India in ODI World Cups? India successfully defended the lowest score of 183-run in the men's ODI World Cup in 1983. The Indian bowlers managed to restrict the West Indies batting lineup to 140. During that match, Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal took three wickets each.

India's lowest at Narendra Modi Stadium: India's lowest score at the stadium was 223/9 against West Indies when they were playing ODI on 26 October 2006. Apart from this, India's next lowest of 237/9 also came against West Indies in 2023 at the same ground.

Lowest score at Narendra Modi stadium: According to data, compiled by CricBuzz, the lowest innings score at the Narendra Modi stadium is 85. This was the score of Zimbabwe, while they were playing against West Indies during the 2006 Champions Trophy qualifying encounter. The entire team bundled out within 30.1 overs.

India Vs Australia: Meanwhile, Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi stadium. Despite a good start by Rohit, lost early wickets and managed to score 240 runs in 50 overs after losing all its wickets.

Apart from KL Rahul (66), Virat Kohli (54) and Rohit Sharma (47), no other batter crossed 20 runs.

While Mitchell Starc picked three wickets for Australia, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins took two wickets each. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa clinched one wicket each.

