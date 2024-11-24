IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits maiden ton in Australia with a six; draws cheers from Kohli, Gambhir | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal made history with KL Rahul by scoring 201 runs as an opening pair, breaking the record in Australia. After a duck in the first innings, Jaiswal secured his maiden century with a six, impressing the Indian team on Day 3.

Livemint
Updated24 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal got to his 4th international Test century in Perth
IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal got to his 4th international Test century in Perth(AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has stamped his authority on the 1st Test between India and Australia in Perth by scoring a century in his first match Down Under. The innings was made all the more special as Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and played a more measured knock than usual in the 2nd innings.

Jaiswal's gets to maiden Australia ton with a six:

The 22-year-old remained not out on 90 at the end of day two on Saturday and wasted no time in reaching his maiden Test century in Australia today. In the 5th over of day 3, Jaiswal played an upper cut off Josh Hazlewood to reach his 4th Test century. Everyone in the Indian dressing room immediately celebrated the milestone, including coach Gautam Gambhir and former captain Virat Kohli.

Earlier in the day, Jaiswal and batting partner KL Rahul put on a 201-run partnership for the first wicket, breaking the record for most runs added by an opening pair in Australia. The previous record was 191 runs by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth.

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Gambhir's record, matches Gavaskar: 

With his ton on Sunday, Jaiswal equaled the record for players to score a century in their first match in Australia. Apart from Jaiswal, two other Indians have scored centuries in their first match in Australia, namely Motganhalli Jaisimha (1968) and Sunil Gavaskar (1977).

Jaiswal also surpassed Gautam Gambhir's record for most runs in Test cricket in a calendar year by an Indian left-hander. Gambhir had scored 1,134 runs in 2008, while Jaiswal has scored 1,156 runs so far this year.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits maiden ton in Australia with a six; draws cheers from Kohli, Gambhir | WATCH

