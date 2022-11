India vs Bangladesh T20I World Cup live updates: After losing the toss, India lost Rohit Sharma early. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and SKY led India to score 184 runs in 20 overs. Bangladesh started well, but kept losing wickets following the game resumed after rains in Adelaide. Finally they lost by 5 runs, despite the score lowered due to D/L method. Catch all the live updates.

Surya Kumar Yadav expresses gratitude over becoming world's number one batsman in T20 Cricket So grateful for all the love and support, it motivates me to keep working hard.๐Ÿ’ช https://t.co/A0TLyebCwU — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 2, 2022 Share Via

India defeats Bangladesh by 5 runs After losing the toss, India lost Rohit Sharma early. KL Rahul (50), Virat Kohli* (64) and SKY (30) led India to score 184 runs in 20 overs. Bangladesh bowlers were on the top of the game as the its bowlers performed to the fullest. Hasan Mahmud took 3 wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan cliched 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Bangladesh openers Litton Das (60) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (21) on fire. However, rains stopped the game for sometime. When rain stopped, the revised target became 151 in 16 overs against 185 in 20 overs. Bangladesh then needed 85 runs in 9 overs. But following the rains, Bangladesh lost quick wickets and then lost the momentum too. Finally lost the match by 5 runs. For India, Arshdeep Singh and Pandya picked two each and Shami clicked one. Unlike previous matches, India's fielding turned the match on. Here's the scorecard: India batting: KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 64(44) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) R Ashwin* 13(6) Bangladesh bowling: Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4) Bangladesh batting: Litton Das 60(27) Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Nurul Hasan* 25(14) India bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/38(4) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 2/28 (3) Share Via

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan 13(12) Taskin Ahmed* 11(6) Nurul Hasan* 12(9)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/24(3) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 2/28 (3)

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan 13(12) Taskin Ahmed* 0(2) Nurul Hasan* 12(7)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/24(3) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 2/17 (2)

Pandya departs Mosaddek, Ban at 108/6 Bangladesh need 43 runs in 18 balls at 14.3 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan 13(12) Taskin Ahmed* 1(1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/14(2) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 2/17 (2)

Hardik departs Yasir, Bangladesh at 43 runs in 21 balls Hardik departs Yasir, Bangladesh at 43 runs in 21 balls. Share Via

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan 13(12) Yasir Ali* 1(2) Narul Hasan Sohan* 1(1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/14(2) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)

Arshdeep departs Shakib, Bangladesh at 100/4 Arshdeep departs Shakib, Bangladesh at 100/4 Share Via

Arshdeep departs Afif, Bangladesh at 99/3 Arshdeep departs Afif, Bangladesh at 99/3 Share Via

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan* 13(10) Afif Hossain* 3(4)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan* 5(6) Afif Hossain* 2(2)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/8(1) Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)

Shami departs Santo, Ban at 84/2 Shami departs Santo, Bangladesh at 84/2. Need 67 runs in 41 balls to win. Share Via

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 21(24) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan* 3(3)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/21(2) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/8(1) Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 13(20) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan* 2(2)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/21(2) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/8(1)

Rahul departs Litton Das, Bangladesh at 68/1 Rahul departs Litton Das, Bangladesh at 68/1. Share Via

Match resumes after rains Match resumes after rains. Share Via

Bangladesh need 85 runs in 9 overs Revised target is now 151 in 16 overs against 185 in 20 overs. Bangladesh now need 85 runs in 9 overs. The game will resume at 4.50 pm. Share Via

Bangladesh ahead on Duckworth Lewis method as rains stop play Bangladesh ahead on Duckworth Lewis method as its CRR is 9.42, ahead of RR which is 9.15. Rain has stopped play in the meantime. Share Via

Rains stop game Rains stop game. Share Via

Bangadesh need 119 runs in 13 overs at 9.15 RPO Bangladesh need 119 runs in 13 overs at 9.15 RPO Najmul Hossain Shanto* 7(16) Litton Das* 59(26)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/21(2) Axar Patel 0/6(1)

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 4(12) Litton Das* 56(24)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/21(2)

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 3(11) Litton Das* 41(19)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/5(1)

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 2(10) Litton Das* 33(14)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/18(2) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/5(1)

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 2(7) Litton Das* 28(11)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/18(2) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 1(5) Litton Das* 9(6)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/2(1) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Share Via

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 1(3) Litton Das* 1(3)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/2(1) Share Via

India sets 185 runs for Bangladesh to chase Indian batters have set a target of 185 runs for Bangladesh to chase in 20 overs at 9.20 RPO.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 64(44) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) R Ashwin* 13(6)

Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

India score 170/6 in 19 overs at 8.94 RPO India have scored 170/6 in 19 overs at 8.94 RPO.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 61(42) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) R Ashwin* 2(2)

Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

Axar departs, India at 157/6 in 18 overs Axar Patel caught by Shakib Al Hasan. R Ashwin walks in. India score 157/6 in 18 overs at 8.82 RPO Share Via

Karthik run out, India score 150/5 in 17 overs Dinesh Karthik gets run out by Shakib Al Hasan. Axar Patel walks in. India score 150/5 in 17 overs at 8.82 RPO

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 50(37) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) Dinesh Kartik 7(5) Axar Patel* 0(0)

Hasan Mahmud 2/34(3) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4) Current RR: 8.82 Share Via

India score 140/4 in 16 overs at 8.75 RPO India have scored 140/4 in 16 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 46(34) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) Dinesh Kartik* 2(3)

Hasan Mahmud 2/34(3) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

Hasan Mahmud departs Hardik Pandya, India at 130/4 Hasan Mahmud departs Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Kartik walks in. India score 130/4. Share Via

India score 130/3 in 15 overs at 8.66 RPO India have scored 130/3 in 15 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 40(31) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) Hardik Pandya* 5(5)

Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

India score 119/3 in 14 overs at 8.5 RPO Shakib Al Hasan departed SKY. Hardik Pandya walked in. India have scored 119/3 in 14 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) Virat Kohli* 32(28) Hardik Pandya* 2(2)

Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

Shakib departs SKY, India at 117/3 Shakib departs SKY. India have scored 117/3 in 13.4 overs. Share Via

India score 115/2 in 13 overs at 8.84 RPO India have scored 115/2 in 13 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 30(25) Suryakumar Yadav* 30(15)

Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2) Shakib Al Hasan 1/29(3)

India score 101/2 in 12 overs at 8.41 RPO India have scored 101/2 in 12 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 29(24) Suryakumar Yadav* 17(10)

Hasan Mahmud 1/11(1) Shakib Al Hasan 3/29(1)

India score 92/2 in 11 overs at 8.40 RPO India have scored 92/2 in 11 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 26(22) Suryakumar Yadav* 11(6)

Hasan Mahmud 1/11(1) Shakib Al Hasan 2/22(1)

KL Rahul dismissed KL Rahul dismissed by Shakib after scoring 50 runs in 32 deliveries Share Via

KL Rahul moves into 40s with couple of sixes to Shoriful Islam KL Rahul moves into 40s with couple of sixes to Shoriful Islam Share Via

Most runs in T20 World Cups 1017*V Kohli 1016 M Jayawardene 965 C Gayle 921 Rohit Sharma 897 T Dilshan Share Via

India 37/1 at the end of powerplay Virat Kohli hits third boundary off the bowling of Mustafizur Share Via

Taskin Ahmed's economic bowling Taskin Ahmed gave away 10 runs in his three overs Share Via

Consecutive boundaries hit by Virat Kohli Virat Kohli showing intent, gets consecutive boundaries of Taskin Ahmed Share Via

India 22/1 after 4 overs KL Rahul hits the second six of the match Share Via

Hasan Mahmud gets the wicket of Rohit Sharma, after dropping his catch Rohit Sharma caught by Yasir Ali Share Via

Rohit Sharma dropped by Hasan Mahmood Rohit Sharma gets a life early in his innings against the bowling of Taskin Ahmed Share Via

India 10/0 after 2 overs KL Rahul hits the first six of the match, India 10/0 after 2 overs Share Via

Experts take: Harsha Bhogle Bangladesh playing 4 quicks and employing 3 slips in a T20 game. I have seen it all! says Harsha Bhogle Share Via

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the crease KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma open India's innings, Taskin Ahmed opens bowling for India Share Via

Rohit Sharma said at the toss "Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We did not play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and a good atmosphere here. Good weather as well." Share Via

Shakib said at the toss "We will bowl first. We do not know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. The boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing good things. We can continue working on our batting. One change. Sarkar is not playing. Shariful Islam comes in." Share Via

Playing XI: India, Axar Patel makes a comeback KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh Share Via

Playing XI: Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed Share Via

Bangladesh wins toss Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins toss, opts to bowl in Adelaide Share Via

Team India Squad Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami Share Via

Bangladesh Squad Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar Share Via

Rain could play spoilsport The match could get washed out as Adelaide experienced heavy rain on the eve of the match, the cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed. Share Via

Battlefor the semi-final The winner of this match will have one foot in the semi-finals and both India and Bangladesh will be aware of that as they go head-to-head in Adelaide. Share Via