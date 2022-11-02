Ind vs Ban 2022 T20I World Cup Live: India defeats Bangladesh by 5 runs

Surya Kumar Yadav expresses gratitude over becoming world's number one batsman in T20 Cricket

Hardik Pandya is waiting for the match against Zimbabwe

Virat Kohli reacts to the win against Bangladesh

India defeats Bangladesh by 5 runs After losing the toss, India lost Rohit Sharma early. KL Rahul (50), Virat Kohli* (64) and SKY (30) led India to score 184 runs in 20 overs. Bangladesh bowlers were on the top of the game as the its bowlers performed to the fullest. Hasan Mahmud took 3 wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan cliched 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Bangladesh openers Litton Das (60) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (21) on fire. However, rains stopped the game for sometime. When rain stopped, the revised target became 151 in 16 overs against 185 in 20 overs. Bangladesh then needed 85 runs in 9 overs. But following the rains, Bangladesh lost quick wickets and then lost the momentum too. Finally lost the match by 5 runs. For India, Arshdeep Singh and Pandya picked two each and Shami clicked one. Unlike previous matches, India's fielding turned the match on. Here's the scorecard: India batting: KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 64(44) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) R Ashwin* 13(6) Bangladesh bowling: Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4) Bangladesh batting: Litton Das 60(27) Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Nurul Hasan* 25(14) India bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/38(4) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 2/28 (3)

India beats Bangladesh by 5 runs India win by 5 runs against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh need 7 runs in 1 ball Bangladesh need 7 runs in 1 ball.

Bangladesh need 20 runs in 6 balls at 20 RPO Bangladesh need 20 runs in 6 balls at 20 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan 13(12) Taskin Ahmed* 11(6) Nurul Hasan* 12(9)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/24(3) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 2/28 (3)

CRR: 8.73 RRR: 20

Bangladesh need 31 runs in 11 balls Bangladesh need 31 runs in 11 balls at 15.5 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan 13(12) Taskin Ahmed* 0(2) Nurul Hasan* 12(7)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/24(3) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 2/17 (2)

Pandya departs Mosaddek, Ban at 108/6 Bangladesh need 43 runs in 18 balls at 14.3 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan 13(12) Taskin Ahmed* 1(1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/14(2) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 2/17 (2)

Hardik departs Yasir, Bangladesh at 43 runs in 21 balls Hardik departs Yasir, Bangladesh at 43 runs in 21 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh need 50 runs in 24 balls at 12.5 RPO Bangladesh need 50 runs in 24 balls at 12.5 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan 13(12) Yasir Ali* 1(2) Narul Hasan Sohan* 1(1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 2/14(2) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)

Arshdeep departs Shakib, Bangladesh at 100/4 Arshdeep departs Shakib, Bangladesh at 100/4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arshdeep departs Afif, Bangladesh at 99/3 Arshdeep departs Afif, Bangladesh at 99/3

Bangladesh need 52 runs in 30 balls at 10.4 RPO Bangladesh need 52 runs in 30 balls at 10.4 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan* 13(10) Afif Hossain* 3(4)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/19(2) Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)

Bangladesh need 63 runs in 36 balls at 10.5 RPO Bangladesh need 63 runs in 36 balls at 10.5 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan* 5(6) Afif Hossain* 2(2)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 1/25(3) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/8(1) Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)

Shami departs Santo, Ban at 84/2 Shami departs Santo, Bangladesh at 84/2. Need 67 runs in 41 balls to win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh need 67 runs in 42 balls at 9.57 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 21(24) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan* 3(3)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/21(2) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/8(1) Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)

Bangladesh need 77 runs in 8 overs at 9.6 RPO Bangladesh need 77 runs in 8 overs at 9.6 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 13(20) Litton Das 60(27) Shakib Al Hasan* 2(2)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/21(2) Axar Patel 0/6(1) R Ashwin 0/8(1)

Rahul departs Litton Das, Bangladesh at 68/1 Rahul departs Litton Das, Bangladesh at 68/1.

Match resumes after rains Match resumes after rains.

Bangladesh need 85 runs in 9 overs Revised target is now 151 in 16 overs against 185 in 20 overs. Bangladesh now need 85 runs in 9 overs. The game will resume at 4.50 pm.

Bangladesh ahead on Duckworth Lewis method as rains stop play Bangladesh ahead on Duckworth Lewis method as its CRR is 9.42, ahead of RR which is 9.15. Rain has stopped play in the meantime.

Rains stop game Rains stop game.

Bangadesh need 119 runs in 13 overs at 9.15 RPO Bangladesh need 119 runs in 13 overs at 9.15 RPO Najmul Hossain Shanto* 7(16) Litton Das* 59(26)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/21(2) Axar Patel 0/6(1)

Bangladesh need 125 runs in 14 overs at 8.92 RPO Bangladesh need 125 runs in 14 overs at 8.92 RPO

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 4(12) Litton Das* 56(24)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/21(2)

Bangladesh need 141 runs in 15 overs at 9.4 RPO Bangladesh need 141 runs in 15 overs at 9.4 rpo

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 3(11) Litton Das* 41(19)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/5(1)

Bangladesh need 150 runs in 16 overs at 9.37 RPO Bangladesh need 150 runs in 16 overs at 9.37 RPO.

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 2(10) Litton Das* 33(14)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/18(2) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) Mohammed Shami 0/5(1)

Ban need 155 runs in 17 overs at 9.02 rpo Bangladesh need 155 runs in 17 overs at 9.02 rpo.

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 2(7) Litton Das* 28(11)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/18(2) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)

Ban need 171 runs in 18 overs at 9.54 rpo Ban need 171 runs in 18 overs at 9.54 rpo

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 1(5) Litton Das* 9(6)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/2(1) Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ban need 183 runs in 19 overs at 9.46 rpo Bangladesh need 183 runs in 19 overs at 9.46 rpo.

Najmul Hossain Shanto* 1(3) Litton Das* 1(3)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/2(1)

India sets 185 runs for Bangladesh to chase Indian batters have set a target of 185 runs for Bangladesh to chase in 20 overs at 9.20 RPO.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 64(44) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) R Ashwin* 13(6)

Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

India score 170/6 in 19 overs at 8.94 RPO India have scored 170/6 in 19 overs at 8.94 RPO.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 61(42) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) R Ashwin* 2(2)

Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

Axar departs, India at 157/6 in 18 overs Axar Patel caught by Shakib Al Hasan. R Ashwin walks in. India score 157/6 in 18 overs at 8.82 RPO {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karthik run out, India score 150/5 in 17 overs Dinesh Karthik gets run out by Shakib Al Hasan. Axar Patel walks in. India score 150/5 in 17 overs at 8.82 RPO

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 50(37) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) Dinesh Kartik 7(5) Axar Patel* 0(0)

Hasan Mahmud 2/34(3) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4) Current RR: 8.82

India score 140/4 in 16 overs at 8.75 RPO India have scored 140/4 in 16 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 46(34) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) Dinesh Kartik* 2(3)

Hasan Mahmud 2/34(3) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

Hasan Mahmud departs Hardik Pandya, India at 130/4 Hasan Mahmud departs Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Kartik walks in. India score 130/4.

India score 130/3 in 15 overs at 8.66 RPO India have scored 130/3 in 15 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 40(31) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) Hardik Pandya* 5(5)

Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

India score 119/3 in 14 overs at 8.5 RPO Shakib Al Hasan departed SKY. Hardik Pandya walked in. India have scored 119/3 in 14 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Suryakumar Yadav 30(16) Virat Kohli* 32(28) Hardik Pandya* 2(2)

Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2) Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)

Shakib departs SKY, India at 117/3 Shakib departs SKY. India have scored 117/3 in 13.4 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India score 115/2 in 13 overs at 8.84 RPO India have scored 115/2 in 13 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 30(25) Suryakumar Yadav* 30(15)

Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2) Shakib Al Hasan 1/29(3)

India score 101/2 in 12 overs at 8.41 RPO India have scored 101/2 in 12 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 29(24) Suryakumar Yadav* 17(10)

Hasan Mahmud 1/11(1) Shakib Al Hasan 3/29(1)

India score 92/2 in 11 overs at 8.40 RPO India have scored 92/2 in 11 overs.

KL Rahul 50(32) Virat Kohli* 26(22) Suryakumar Yadav* 11(6)

Hasan Mahmud 1/11(1) Shakib Al Hasan 2/22(1)

KL Rahul dismissed KL Rahul dismissed by Shakib after scoring 50 runs in 32 deliveries

KL Rahul moves into 40s with couple of sixes to Shoriful Islam KL Rahul moves into 40s with couple of sixes to Shoriful Islam

Most runs in T20 World Cups 1017*V Kohli 1016 M Jayawardene 965 C Gayle 921 Rohit Sharma 897 T Dilshan

India 37/1 at the end of powerplay Virat Kohli hits third boundary off the bowling of Mustafizur

Taskin Ahmed's economic bowling Taskin Ahmed gave away 10 runs in his three overs

Consecutive boundaries hit by Virat Kohli Virat Kohli showing intent, gets consecutive boundaries of Taskin Ahmed

India 22/1 after 4 overs KL Rahul hits the second six of the match

Hasan Mahmud gets the wicket of Rohit Sharma, after dropping his catch Rohit Sharma caught by Yasir Ali

Rohit Sharma dropped by Hasan Mahmood Rohit Sharma gets a life early in his innings against the bowling of Taskin Ahmed

India 10/0 after 2 overs KL Rahul hits the first six of the match, India 10/0 after 2 overs

Experts take: Harsha Bhogle Bangladesh playing 4 quicks and employing 3 slips in a T20 game. I have seen it all! says Harsha Bhogle

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the crease KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma open India's innings, Taskin Ahmed opens bowling for India

Rohit Sharma said at the toss "Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We did not play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and a good atmosphere here. Good weather as well."

Shakib said at the toss "We will bowl first. We do not know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. The boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing good things. We can continue working on our batting. One change. Sarkar is not playing. Shariful Islam comes in."

Playing XI: India, Axar Patel makes a comeback KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Playing XI: Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh wins toss Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins toss, opts to bowl in Adelaide

Team India Squad Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Bangladesh Squad Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

Rain could play spoilsport The match could get washed out as Adelaide experienced heavy rain on the eve of the match, the cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed.