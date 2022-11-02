Ind vs Ban 2022 T20I World Cup Live: India defeats Bangladesh by 5 runs

02 Nov 2022, 07:29 PM IST
Surya Kumar Yadav expresses gratitude over becoming world's number one batsman in T20 Cricket
02 Nov 2022, 07:27 PM IST
Dinesh Karthik tags the game as with an exhilarating atmosphere
02 Nov 2022, 07:04 PM IST
Hardik Pandya is waiting for the match against Zimbabwe
02 Nov 2022, 06:46 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar congratulate Team India on its win against Bangladesh
02 Nov 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Virat Kohli reacts to the win against Bangladesh
02 Nov 2022, 06:07 PM IST
India defeats Bangladesh by 5 runs
After losing the toss, India lost Rohit Sharma early. KL Rahul (50), Virat Kohli* (64) and SKY (30) led India to score 184 runs in 20 overs. Bangladesh bowlers were on the top of the game as the its bowlers performed to the fullest.
Hasan Mahmud took 3 wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan cliched 2 wickets.
Chasing the target, Bangladesh openers Litton Das (60) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (21) on fire. However, rains stopped the game for sometime.
When rain stopped, the revised target became 151 in 16 overs against 185 in 20 overs. Bangladesh then needed 85 runs in 9 overs. But following the rains, Bangladesh lost quick wickets and then lost the momentum too. Finally lost the match by 5 runs.
For India, Arshdeep Singh and Pandya picked two each and Shami clicked one. Unlike previous matches, India's fielding turned the match on.
Here's the scorecard:
India batting:
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 64(44)
Suryakumar Yadav 30(16)
R Ashwin* 13(6)
Bangladesh bowling:
Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4)
Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)
Bangladesh batting:
Litton Das 60(27)
Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25)
Nurul Hasan* 25(14)
India bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 2/38(4)
Mohammed Shami 1/25(3)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/19(2)
Hardik Pandya 2/28 (3)
02 Nov 2022, 05:48 PM IST
02 Nov 2022, 05:46 PM IST
Bangladesh need 7 runs in 1 ball
02 Nov 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Bangladesh need 20 runs in 6 balls at 20 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25)
Litton Das 60(27)
Shakib Al Hasan 13(12)
Taskin Ahmed* 11(6)
Nurul Hasan* 12(9)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 2/24(3)
Mohammed Shami 1/25(3)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/19(2)
Hardik Pandya 2/28 (3)
CRR: 8.73
RRR: 20
02 Nov 2022, 05:34 PM IST
Bangladesh need 31 runs in 11 balls
Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25)
Litton Das 60(27)
Shakib Al Hasan 13(12)
Taskin Ahmed* 0(2)
Nurul Hasan* 12(7)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 2/24(3)
Mohammed Shami 1/25(3)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/19(2)
Hardik Pandya 2/17 (2)
CRR: 8.57
RRR: 15.5
02 Nov 2022, 05:29 PM IST
Pandya departs Mosaddek, Ban at 108/6
Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25)
Litton Das 60(27)
Shakib Al Hasan 13(12)
Taskin Ahmed* 1(1)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 2/14(2)
Mohammed Shami 1/25(3)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/19(2)
Hardik Pandya 2/17 (2)
CRR: 8.5
RRR: 12.5
02 Nov 2022, 05:24 PM IST
Hardik departs Yasir, Bangladesh at 43 runs in 21 balls
02 Nov 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Bangladesh need 50 runs in 24 balls at 12.5 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25)
Litton Das 60(27)
Shakib Al Hasan 13(12)
Yasir Ali* 1(2)
Narul Hasan Sohan* 1(1)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 2/14(2)
Mohammed Shami 1/25(3)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/19(2)
Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)
CRR: 8.41
RRR: 12.5
02 Nov 2022, 05:19 PM IST
Arshdeep departs Shakib, Bangladesh at 100/4
02 Nov 2022, 05:15 PM IST
Arshdeep departs Afif, Bangladesh at 99/3
02 Nov 2022, 05:14 PM IST
Bangladesh need 52 runs in 30 balls at 10.4 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25)
Litton Das 60(27)
Shakib Al Hasan* 13(10)
Afif Hossain* 3(4)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
Mohammed Shami 1/25(3)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/19(2)
Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)
CRR: 9
RRR: 10.4
02 Nov 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Bangladesh need 63 runs in 36 balls at 10.5 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto 21(25)
Litton Das 60(27)
Shakib Al Hasan* 5(6)
Afif Hossain* 2(2)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
Mohammed Shami 1/25(3)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/8(1)
Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)
CRR: 10.5
RRR: 8.8
02 Nov 2022, 05:05 PM IST
Shami departs Santo, Ban at 84/2
02 Nov 2022, 05:03 PM IST
Bangladesh need 67 runs in 42 balls at 9.57 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 21(24)
Litton Das 60(27)
Shakib Al Hasan* 3(3)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
Mohammed Shami 0/21(2)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/8(1)
Hardik Pandya 0/10 (1)
CRR: 9.33
RRR: 9.57
02 Nov 2022, 04:59 PM IST
Bangladesh need 77 runs in 8 overs at 9.6 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 13(20)
Litton Das 60(27)
Shakib Al Hasan* 2(2)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
Mohammed Shami 0/21(2)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
R Ashwin 0/8(1)
CRR: 9.25
RRR: 9.50
02 Nov 2022, 04:55 PM IST
Rahul departs Litton Das, Bangladesh at 68/1
02 Nov 2022, 04:49 PM IST
Match resumes after rains
02 Nov 2022, 04:48 PM IST
Bangladesh need 85 runs in 9 overs
Revised target is now 151 in 16 overs against 185 in 20 overs. Bangladesh now need 85 runs in 9 overs. The game will resume at 4.50 pm.
02 Nov 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Bangladesh are ahead by 17 runs on DLS at this stage
02 Nov 2022, 04:21 PM IST
Bangladesh ahead on Duckworth Lewis method as rains stop play
02 Nov 2022, 04:01 PM IST
Rains stop game
02 Nov 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Bangadesh need 119 runs in 13 overs at 9.15 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 7(16)
Litton Das* 59(26)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
Mohammed Shami 0/21(2)
Axar Patel 0/6(1)
CRR: 9.42
RRR: 9.15
02 Nov 2022, 03:56 PM IST
Bangladesh need 125 runs in 14 overs at 8.92 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 4(12)
Litton Das* 56(24)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
Mohammed Shami 0/21(2)
CRR: 10
RRR: 8.92
02 Nov 2022, 03:51 PM IST
Bangladesh need 141 runs in 15 overs at 9.4 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 3(11)
Litton Das* 41(19)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27(3)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
Mohammed Shami 0/5(1)
CRR: 8.80
RRR: 9.4
02 Nov 2022, 03:46 PM IST
Bangladesh need 150 runs in 16 overs at 9.37 RPO
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 2(10)
Litton Das* 33(14)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/18(2)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
Mohammed Shami 0/5(1)
CRR: 8.75
RRR: 9.37
02 Nov 2022, 03:41 PM IST
Ban need 155 runs in 17 overs at 9.02 rpo
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 2(7)
Litton Das* 28(11)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/18(2)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
CRR: 10
RRR: 9.02
02 Nov 2022, 03:36 PM IST
Ban need 171 runs in 18 overs at 9.54 rpo
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 1(5)
Litton Das* 9(6)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/2(1)
Arshdeep Singh 0/12(1)
02 Nov 2022, 03:30 PM IST
Ban need 183 runs in 19 overs at 9.46 rpo
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 1(3)
Litton Das* 1(3)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/2(1)
02 Nov 2022, 03:15 PM IST
India sets 185 runs for Bangladesh to chase
Indian batters have set a target of 185 runs for Bangladesh to chase in 20 overs at 9.20 RPO.
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 64(44)
Suryakumar Yadav 30(16)
R Ashwin* 13(6)
Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4)
Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)
Required RR: 9.20
02 Nov 2022, 03:10 PM IST
India score 170/6 in 19 overs at 8.94 RPO
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 61(42)
Suryakumar Yadav 30(16)
R Ashwin* 2(2)
Hasan Mahmud 3/47(4)
Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)
Current RR: 8.94
02 Nov 2022, 03:06 PM IST
Axar departs, India at 157/6 in 18 overs
Axar Patel caught by Shakib Al Hasan. R Ashwin walks in. India score 157/6 in 18 overs at 8.82 RPO
02 Nov 2022, 03:03 PM IST
Karthik run out, India score 150/5 in 17 overs
Dinesh Karthik gets run out by Shakib Al Hasan. Axar Patel walks in. India score 150/5 in 17 overs at 8.82 RPO
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 50(37)
Suryakumar Yadav 30(16)
Dinesh Kartik 7(5)
Axar Patel* 0(0)
Hasan Mahmud 2/34(3)
Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)
Current RR: 8.82
02 Nov 2022, 02:54 PM IST
India score 140/4 in 16 overs at 8.75 RPO
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 46(34)
Suryakumar Yadav 30(16)
Dinesh Kartik* 2(3)
Hasan Mahmud 2/34(3)
Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)
Current RR: 8.75
02 Nov 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Hasan Mahmud departs Hardik Pandya, India at 130/4
Hasan Mahmud departs Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Kartik walks in. India score 130/4.
02 Nov 2022, 02:46 PM IST
India score 130/3 in 15 overs at 8.66 RPO
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 40(31)
Suryakumar Yadav 30(16)
Hardik Pandya* 5(5)
Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2)
Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)
Current RR: 8.66
02 Nov 2022, 02:43 PM IST
India score 119/3 in 14 overs at 8.5 RPO
KL Rahul 50(32)
Suryakumar Yadav 30(16)
Virat Kohli* 32(28)
Hardik Pandya* 2(2)
Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2)
Shakib Al Hasan 2/33(4)
Current RR: 8.5
02 Nov 2022, 02:39 PM IST
Shakib departs SKY, India at 117/3
02 Nov 2022, 02:38 PM IST
India score 115/2 in 13 overs at 8.84 RPO
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 30(25)
Suryakumar Yadav* 30(15)
Hasan Mahmud 1/25(2)
Shakib Al Hasan 1/29(3)
Current RR: 8.84
02 Nov 2022, 02:34 PM IST
India score 101/2 in 12 overs at 8.41 RPO
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 29(24)
Suryakumar Yadav* 17(10)
Hasan Mahmud 1/11(1)
Shakib Al Hasan 3/29(1)
India's Current RR: 8.41
02 Nov 2022, 02:30 PM IST
India score 92/2 in 11 overs at 8.40 RPO
KL Rahul 50(32)
Virat Kohli* 26(22)
Suryakumar Yadav* 11(6)
Hasan Mahmud 1/11(1)
Shakib Al Hasan 2/22(1)
Current RR: 8.40
02 Nov 2022, 02:22 PM IST
KL Rahul dismissed
02 Nov 2022, 02:17 PM IST
KL Rahul moves into 40s with couple of sixes to Shoriful Islam
02 Nov 2022, 02:13 PM IST
Most runs in T20 World Cups
1017*V Kohli
1016 M Jayawardene
965 C Gayle
921 Rohit Sharma
897 T Dilshan
02 Nov 2022, 02:10 PM IST
India 37/1 at the end of powerplay
Virat Kohli hits third boundary off the bowling of Mustafizur
02 Nov 2022, 01:58 PM IST
Taskin Ahmed's economic bowling
Taskin Ahmed gave away 10 runs in his three overs
02 Nov 2022, 01:56 PM IST
Consecutive boundaries hit by Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli showing intent, gets consecutive boundaries of Taskin Ahmed
02 Nov 2022, 01:53 PM IST
India 22/1 after 4 overs
KL Rahul hits the second six of the match
02 Nov 2022, 01:51 PM IST
Hasan Mahmud gets the wicket of Rohit Sharma, after dropping his catch
Rohit Sharma caught by Yasir Ali
02 Nov 2022, 01:49 PM IST
Rohit Sharma dropped by Hasan Mahmood
Rohit Sharma gets a life early in his innings against the bowling of Taskin Ahmed
02 Nov 2022, 01:44 PM IST
India 10/0 after 2 overs
KL Rahul hits the first six of the match, India 10/0 after 2 overs
02 Nov 2022, 01:41 PM IST
Experts take: Harsha Bhogle
Bangladesh playing 4 quicks and employing 3 slips in a T20 game. I have seen it all! says Harsha Bhogle
02 Nov 2022, 01:35 PM IST
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the crease
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma open India's innings, Taskin Ahmed opens bowling for India
02 Nov 2022, 01:26 PM IST
Rohit Sharma said at the toss
"Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We did not play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and a good atmosphere here. Good weather as well."
02 Nov 2022, 01:25 PM IST
Shakib said at the toss
"We will bowl first. We do not know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. The boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing good things. We can continue working on our batting. One change. Sarkar is not playing. Shariful Islam comes in."
02 Nov 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Playing XI: India, Axar Patel makes a comeback
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
02 Nov 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Playing XI: Bangladesh
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
02 Nov 2022, 01:07 PM IST
Bangladesh wins toss
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins toss, opts to bowl in Adelaide
02 Nov 2022, 12:53 PM IST
Team India Squad
Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami
02 Nov 2022, 12:53 PM IST
Bangladesh Squad
Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar
02 Nov 2022, 12:51 PM IST
Rain could play spoilsport
The match could get washed out as Adelaide experienced heavy rain on the eve of the match, the cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed.
02 Nov 2022, 12:49 PM IST
Battlefor the semi-final
The winner of this match will have one foot in the semi-finals and both India and Bangladesh will be aware of that as they go head-to-head in Adelaide.